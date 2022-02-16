Michael Dousa Bellevue Washington State man threatens Applebee’s bartender with meat cleaver after being asked for vaccine proof.

The resistance continues… A Washington state man is alleged to have threatened an Applebee’s bartender with a meat cleaver after he was asked to show proof of vaccination last week.

Michael Dousa, 58 of Bellevue was booked with second degree assault following his arrest last Wednesday according to charging documents cited by The Seattle Times.

The ‘incident’ according to Bellevue police unfolded shortly before before midnight on Feb. 5, after they received a 911 call over a customer threatening an employee with a knife.

According to charging papers, Dousa had come up to the bar to order a drink, whereupon as part of restaurant policy at the franchise he was asked to provide his proof of vaccination amid the ongoing pandemic. When he was unable to, the bartender told him he was not allowed in the restaurant and to leave.

Dousa got angry and yelled before leaving the restaurant and standing outside the front door waving a meat cleaver, the bartender told police.

Public at odds with vaccine mandates

The bartender and another employee went to the door to ask the man to leave the property, at which point Dousa approached the bartender and raised the cleaver over his head, charging documents say. The bartender told police he was able to retreat into the restaurant and lock the door just as Dousa started swinging the cleaver.

The bartender reported seeing him flee west of the restaurant. Officers located the wanted man nearby, with Dousa telling cops he waved the cleaver to ‘egg them on.’ A meat cleaver and knife were found on the ground next to the Applebee’s building KOMO News reported.

The incident happened while Dousa faced pending charges of third- and fourth-degree assault in Snohomish County from July 18, 2021.

Dousa’s criminal history reportedly included convictions for theft and harassment.

It was unclear if the man was vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dousa remains held at King County jail in in lieu of $75,000 bail.

The alleged Applebee’s attack came just two weeks after a woman was accused of pulling a handgun on a Bellevue gas station employee who threw her out for not wearing a face mask amid ongoing resistance to vaccine mandates along with CDC recommendations to get vaccinated.