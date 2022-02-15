Utah homeless man slashes woman’s throat after being let in to take...

A Utah woman had her throat slit by a homeless man after letting him into her Salt Lake City home to take a shower, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Cops were called to the apartment around 5:00 p.m. last Sunday, February 6th after receiving a report of a ‘woman bleeding heavily’.

The victim, whose identity and age has not been released by police, was transported to a local hospital for emergency surgery and was later upgraded to critical but stable condition.

She told police that she let the suspect inside her residence so he could shower and described him as homeless.

The suspect, 30-year-old Eric Jones, was arrested two miles away from where he allegedly slashed the woman’s throat in the early hours of Feb. 11. He was charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Did suspect know Good Samaritan? And if so, how?

Salt Lake City police detective Michelle Mechling said it’s unclear if the victim knew the suspect.

‘It goes along with – know who you’re letting into your house and don’t let people you don’t know into your house,’ Mechling told FOX 13 Utah.

Police are describing the incident as a ‘random’ attack and did not comment on a possible motive.

According to inmate records, Jones currently remains in jail. His bond is set at $10,000.