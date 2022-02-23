Enben Moodley Naples Florida man arrested taking 3 year old child from shopping cart at a Walmart parking lot as the mother watched on horrified.

Florida authorities have arrested a 40 year old man for allegedly approaching a 3 year old boy he did not know and removing him from a shopping cart at a Walmart parking lot as his distressed mother watched on.

The boy’s mother told detectives, Enben Moodley, 40, had moments before been yelling at cashiers and making a scene inside the store on Juliet Boulevard in Naples, Collier County. Employees at the store told deputies that Moodley appeared to be intoxicated and slurring his speech.

Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook release said the child’s mother avoided contact with Moodley as she left the store on Sunday. At some point, Moodley approached her in the parking lot and took the 3-year-old infant out of the shopping cart.

Deputies say Moodley put the child back after its mother began yelling for help.

Moodley was found quickly by deputies and arrested.

Moodley did not know the child, who was uninjured, authorities said.

Moodley is facing charges of child abuse and false imprisonment. Deputies say they believe this was an isolated incident, though deputies are increasing patrols in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.