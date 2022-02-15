Emanuel Dandre Bullard Orange County, Florida man arrested in spate of road rage shootings. Serial shooter shot at various vehicles since December.

An individual wanted for a spate of ongoing road rage shootings in Florida beginning last month was arrested over the weekend according to Orange County officials.

Emanuel Dandre Bullard, 19 was arrested on Sunday according to a release by Orange County deputies. The teen’s arrest follows him allegedly being the culprit behind a series of several ‘violent’ road rage shooting episodes since December.

Deputies say someone in a black Mercedes, possibly a 2014 C250, had been firing shots at other vehicles in east Orange County.

‘He is a menace and needs to be stopped,’ deputies tweeted last week. A $1,000 reward was being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Posted Orange County Detectives on Twitter on Monday following the wanted man’s arrest on Sunday: ‘Great job by our detectives and deputies getting this menace off our roads!’

RECOGNIZE THIS CAR? Someone in a black Mercedes, possibly a C250, has been shooting at vehicles in four road rage incidents in east Orange County since 12/27. He is a menace and needs to be stopped Please call @CrimelineFL at 800-423-8477 with any info. There is a $1,000 reward pic.twitter.com/88572tZ9yX — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 11, 2022

Targeted random drivers on highway

Emanuel Bullard now faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting/throwing into an occupied vehicle according to FOX35.

The first incident occurred on Dec. 27 near State Road 417 when the victim told detectives a black Mercedes approached her car from behind. According to an arrest affidavit, the victim changed lanes to avoid a collision before the driver, later identified as Bullard, pointed a handgun outside the window and shot four times at her vehicle, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

‘The victim stated they were afraid of being killed and swerved to the side of the road to call law enforcement,’ the report added.

In another shooting on Jan. 21, deputies heard a series of gunshots and were flagged down by a driver who stated that someone in the black Mercedes fired at their vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The victim said the Mercedes was speeding and came up behind their car. At that point, the victim said they performed a “brake check” on the Mercedes which sped up next to the car, and they argued before Bullard allegedly began firing, the paper reported. The victim’s vehicle was struck several times, according to the affidavit.

Another incident occurred four days later when a driver nearly collided with Bullard’s Mercedes while traveling on State Route 408, an expressway that runs east-west through Orlando. Bullard allegedly became upset with the victim and started firing, striking the vehicle six times, an affidavit stated.

The last incident occurred on Jan. 28, when the driver of a gray pickup truck cut off Bullard’s Mercedes, and Bullard followed the truck to a gas station parking lot, leading to a confrontation, the Orlando Sentinel reported. Bullard allegedly fired at two victims but instead struck other vehicles in the parking lot, according to the affidavit.

The wanted man’s arrest follows an anonymous tip leading cops to finding Bullard.

According to arrest report, the tip came in and led deputies to Bonneville Drive where they found the Mercedes with damage. During the of execution of the warrant, deputies say Bullard fled into the woods behind the residence. He eventually surrendered.

No known motive for the road rage shootings was immediately known.