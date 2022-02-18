Ava Majury TikTok star dad shoots dead Eric Rohan Justin armed stalker after family sold obsessed fan selfies of teen girl who now wanted to meet his idol.

Fame at what cost? A teen TikTok star and her family have defending selling an obsessed fan selfies of the teen girl only for the would be stalker to arrive at their Florida family home with a gun demanding to meet his idol in person. That’s when the girl’s father fatally shot the ‘intruder’.

Ava Majury created a TikTok account in 2020 when she was 13 and within a year had come to gain more than a million followers by sharing videos of herself dancing and lip-synching to trendy music.

During the early part of the pandemic, the teen noticed she kept receiving messages from one particular fan across three of her social media platforms — Tiktok, Snapchat and Instagram.

Majury told the New York Times that early on, she responded to the user, 18-year-old Eric Rohan Justin, as she did with many fans, with general greetings.

‘I used to reply to my fans, like ‘Hey, how was your day?’’ she told the times.

‘You’re selling my stuff!’

But from there, unknown to Ava at the time, Justin managed to connect with some of Ava’s classmates — paying them in exchange for photos of her and her cellphone number.

Ava said she unfollowed her friends from Florida and from back in New Jersey — where the family lived before moving to Naples in 2019.

Everyone around me was like, ‘Oh you’re going Hollywood on all of us, you don’t want to talk to us anymore.’ And I’m like, ‘You’re selling my stuff,’’ she recalled.

Ava, who rakes in thousands of dollars in sponsorship deals as an influencer, was given permission by her parents to sell Justin a few selfies that had already been shared on Snapchat.

‘I wasn’t sending anything of my body,’ Ava said. ‘It was just pictures of my face, which is what I assume that he was paying for. My whole thing is my pretty smile — that’s my content.’

But soon after, Justin began messaging her on Venmo, requesting ‘booty pics’ and pictures of her feet in exchange for money.

Ava blocked Justin on all of her accounts, only for the obsessed fan to send her three payments totaling over $600 and begging her to unblock him.

Obsessed with a teen girl he never met

Ava’s father, Rob Majury, a retired police lieutenant, then ordered Justin via text to stop contacting his daughter.

But there was more to come.

Justin then contacted one of Ava’s classmates asking if they had access to a gun. In one text, he wrote, ‘i could just breach the door with a shotgun i think.’

Ava’s family learned that Justin lived hundreds of miles north, which allayed concerns that the obsessed fan would ever dare arrive at the family home.

Her father at first dismissed Justin as ‘one of these keyboard cowboys.’

Front yard showdown

‘I sort of discredited what could have been a threat,’ the father told the Times.

Unknown to the family, the obsessed fan would do anything to meet his idol.

On July 10, 2020, Justin barged onto the family property and shot through their front door.

‘All I remember was, I heard it, I felt it in my chest, and I looked up, and there was a hole in my door from the fragments,’ Ava recalled.

Her father jumped out of bed and ran to the front door, where he spotted Justin on their front lawn. Ava’s mother called 911.

The retired police lieutenant went to chase the teen gunman, but tripped and fell, at which point the suspect fled.

The father grabbed his handgun and stood guard until police arrived. But before they did, Justin returned.

Ava’s father ordered Justin to drop the shotgun, but he refused and instead pointed it at him — prompting the dad to open fire, killing the stalker.

Justin was found by police carrying two cellphones containing thousands of pictures of Ava.

Selling more than just youth and innocence?

‘The subject was most likely a stalker that resulted from her daughter’s extensive social media involvement,‘ the Collier County Sheriff’s Office report read.

The investigation is ongoing. Ava’s father said police told him the shooting was justifiable under the state’s ‘stand your ground’ law.

Despite the turn of events, Ava continues to remain on TikTok and other platforms.

Ava’s mother, Kim Majury, told the Times that she didn’t want to let ‘sick individuals’ force her daughter from social media.

‘Why should we allow them to stop her? Maybe she’s meant to bring awareness to all this,’ Kim Majury said. And of course rake in the many social media deals beckoning her.

While acknowledged the perks of her social media stardom, Ava maintains the overall experience means more to her.

‘I got to go to LA, the people that I met,’ she told the nytimes. ‘Just being able to make other people smile is what I like, the enjoyment of seeing the impact I made on some people’s lives.’