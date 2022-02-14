Ashanti Grant Houston 9 year old girl shot in the head in road rage shooting. Girl remains in critical condition as Texas police seek Hispanic suspects who fled scene as reward money leading to arrest fetches $30K.

A reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for last week’s road rage shooting which left a 9 year old Texas girl in critical condition fetched over $30K come Monday.

Houston authorities said they had raised the money following the road rage shooting of Ashanti Grant who was shot in the head while sitting in the back of her parent’s SUV en route to the grocery store on the evening of February 8th.

The girl’s family said Ashanti was watching cartoons on a video monitor when she was suddenly struck just on 9pm, last Thursday. The shooting according to KHOU occurred along the 9800 block of the Southwest Freeway.

The shooting followed another driver in a white GMC Denali cutting off the family several times. The driver then got behind the family’s vehicle and opened fire.

Ashanti’s father who was driving, described the driver of the GMC Denali as a Hispanic male, between 20 and 30 years old. There was possibly also a female passenger in the truck.

Authorities pledge to arrest responsible individual(s)

‘Her young life has been altered forever by a cowardly act and, I underscore that, by someone, a criminal, driving on our streets and freeways, thinking he or she is above the law,’ Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said during a Monday press conference announcing the increase in reward money. ‘And, quite frankly, acting with a callous disregard for human life.’

Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner who had announced the reward increase both had the same message for anyone who may have information about the suspect(s).

‘Someone knows who the shooter is, and I encourage that someone to pick up the phone and call Crime Stoppers of Houston with the information police need to make and arrest and charge the shooter,’ Turner said.

‘A message to our suspect, or suspects, the best thing you need to do it turn yourself in,’ Finner said. ‘Every resource we have, and all our law enforcement partners, we’re going to come out there and get you into custody.’

Over the weekend, Ashanti Grant’s grandmother said it appears the 9-year-old is improving.

The episode is the latest shooting along America’s highways as road rage shootings continue to sweep the nation.