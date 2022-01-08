Sarah Beam Houston mom and Cypress Falls High school teacher arrested after placing teen son in trunk after testing positive for COVID as she sought to ‘isolate’ the boy.

Caring for children … A Houston area mother faces criminal charges after she allegedly forced her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car — after the boy had tested positive for COVID-19 and wishing herself not to get exposed, Texas authorities said.

Sarah Beam, 41, allegedly packed her teen son in the trunk and drove the boy to a drive-thru coronavirus testing center in Houston on Jan. 3, where she had sought to attain further testing according to KPRC.

Witnesses reported hearing noises coming from the back of Beam’s vehicle when she pulled up at the testing center at Ken Pridgeon Stadium, according to filed court documents.

Bevin Gordon, the health services director at the site, asked Beam to open the trunk — revealing the teenager lying down inside according to charging docs.

Beam, who has worked as a teacher in the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District since 2011, explained she was trying to keep her son isolated.

Booked on child endangerment

‘(The mother) stated that she put (her son) inside the trunk to prevent her from getting exposed to possible COVID while driving (him) to the stadium for additional testing,’ the filing says.

Gordon told Beam that she and her son would not be tested until the teen was removed from the trunk and seated in the back seat of the car. He then called the police.

The school district runs the testing site and has its own police department which investigated the incident. Cops said the child ‘was not harmed.’

Surveillance footage from the testing site showed Beam opening the trunk door and her son climbing out, according to the probable cause statement.

The Cypress Fairbanks ISD Police Department said a warrant was issued for Beam’s arrest Friday on child endangerment charges.

Beam most recently worked as a teacher at Cypress Falls High School. She has been placed on administrative leave.