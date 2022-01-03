Samiyah Williams Philadelphia woman shoots dead mother’s fiancee, Adrionne Reaves amid domestic dispute on New Year’s Eve.

A Philadelphia woman accused of fatally shooting her mother’s fiance on New Year’s Eve in Lower Merion Township and then going on the run turned herself in Monday morning according to a report.

Samiyah Williams, 24, is accused of fatally shooting Adrionne Reaves, 49, in the lobby of her mother’s apartment building amid a domestic dispute.

Upon her arrest, Williams was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and possessing an instrument of crime, according to officials the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office, CBS Philadelphia reported.

She was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility with bail denied.

Police were initially called to the Delwyn Apartments at about 8:30 p.m. for a domestic dispute between Reaves and Joi Furman, Williams’ mother. The pair insisted the dispute was verbal and agreed to separate for the night, so officers left the scene.

Suspect legally licensed to carry gun

Reaves reportedly arranged for his daughter to pick him up nearby, but returned to the apartment building looking for a set of misplaced keys. Police said they reviewed surveillance footage that shows Reaves, Furman, her mother Florence Furman, and another woman in the lobby when Reaves suddenly collapses. Williams was seen leaving the lobby shortly afterward. Investigators said they later found a 9mm Luger cartridge on the scene.

Officers responded to the lobby around 9:55 p.m. and found Reaves dead from a shot to the head reported CBS Philadelphia.

Police said Williams is the fiancée’s daughter and lives with her grandmother. She came to the apartment when hearing Reaves ‘laid hands’ on her mother, authorities said.

Investigators said that Williams owns a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and is legally licensed to carry in Philadelphia.

Williams is described as 5 feet tall and weighing about 127 pounds with brown hair and eyes; police said she should be considered armed and dangerous and that anyone who sees her should not approach and instead call 911.

A preliminary hearing for Williams is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 21.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Merion police at 610-649-1000 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3386.