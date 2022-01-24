Texas woman tries to buy child at Walmart for $500K arrested

Rebecca Lanette Taylor Texas woman arrested after demanding that she be able to buy mother’s child at Walmart store in Crockett for $500K.

A Texas woman is alleged to have demanded she be able to pay a Walmart shopper, $500,000 for her infant son while waiting in a check out line according to reports.

Rebecca Lanette Taylor, 49 of Crockett was arrested and charged with one count of participating in the sale and purchase of a child — a third-degree felony — KETK-TV reported.

An arrest affidavit stated the unnamed child was with his mother in the self-checkout lane at a Crockett, Texas, Walmart last week when Taylor and another woman approached the two and ‘began commenting on [the woman’s] son’s blonde hair and blue eyes.’

‘She asked how much she could purchase him for,’ the document stated. ‘(The mom) tried to laugh this comment off, thinking Taylor was joking.’

Taylor told her that she had $250,000 in the car and she would pay that much for him. (The mom) told her no amount of money would do.’

Woman upped bidding price of child from $250K to $500K

The second woman, who was unnamed, began asking the child’s name.

The child’s mother, who also remains unnamed, declined to tell them her son’s name and attempted to leave without further incident.

But there was more to come.

The women were said to follow the mother and child to their car, which was waiting in the parking lot, where they continued to pester her about purchasing the child.

‘Taylor began screaming at (the mom), saying if she wouldn’t take $250,000 for him, then she would give her $500,000 because she wanted him and she was going to take him,’ the document stated.

The mother was able to secure her child in the car and safely locked herself inside.

Taylor and the other woman then got into a black SUV and left the scene without further incident.

Surveillance video recorded the exchange, and police were able to issue a warrant for Taylor’s arrest.

Police said that they visited Taylor at her home and noted that she told investigators that she ‘doesn’t like thieves.’

‘She [said] that she doesn’t like thieves, then she stated I could speak with her attorney and to get off her ‘precipice.’ She slammed the door shut,’ police said in the arrest report.

After speaking with Houston County District Attorney Donna Kaspar, police secured a warrant for Taylor’s arrest. She was taken into custody on Jan. 18 and charged with the sale or purchase of a child, a third-degree felony.

Taylor was being held at the Houston County Jail on a $50,000 bond. She is understood to have posted bond on Thursday.

If convicted on all charges, Taylor could be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 10 years or less than two years.

In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the third degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.