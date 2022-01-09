Marie and Occius Dorsainvil abduct Florida man, chain him and threaten to kill him over course of 3 days in extortion plot.

A Miami couple have been accused of abducting, chaining and torturing a Florida man over the course of three days at their residence.

Upon their arrest, Marie Dorsainvil, 51, and Occius Dorsainvil, 56, faced charges of kidnapping, attempted murder after at one point forcing their victim to drink bleach along with threatening to kill the man if he went to the bathroom, ‘he’d have to eat it or be killed.’

The ordeal which took place in December began when Marie asked the victim for a ride to her apartment. The pair according to police reportedly knew each other. It remained unclear the context of the pair’s dynamics.

At some point the woman allegedly invited the victim upstairs, only for the man to decline, pointing out that both he and Dorsainvil were married. Marie allegedly told the victim that her husband was away in Haiti, and they went in together, WTVJ reported.

It was while the victim was inside the residence, Occius allegedly entered the apartment with a gun. He threatened the victim and bound his hands and feet together with a chord, police said.

Forced to drink from a container filled with bleach

From there the duo are said to have forced the man to record a statement admitting that was having an affair with the suspect’s wife.

They allegedly told their hostage that if he went to the bathroom, they would make him eat it. If he refused, they said they would shoot him, cops said.

On his second day in captivity, the victim was offered food but refused to eat – afraid that it would make him have to go to the bathroom, according to police. Chains were added to his bindings and the suspects demanded $50,000 cash as well as the title to his car WPLG reported.

On the third day, cops said the kidnappers forced the victim to shower at gunpoint and then drive with them in his car to a location where they would set him free.

Before they let him go, the pair allegedly forced him to drink from a container filled with bleach and Haitian rum, from which he passed out.

Upon awaking half an hour later later, the victim reportedly ran for help.

Police said they tracked down and arrested the suspects, who confessed to the crimes.

The pair made an appearance in a Miami-Dade courtroom on Friday, according to WTVJ.