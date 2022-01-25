: About author bio at bottom of article.

6 month old Atlanta baby boy killed by stray bullet: no arrests

A six-month-old baby boy was fatally shot while sitting in the back of his mother’s car amid the crossfire of gunfire in an Atlanta street.

Grayson Matthew was riding in the car in Atlanta near a convenience store and a school when his mother came across a gunfight between two people in nearby cars.

She said a stray bullet traveled into the back of her car and hit the baby.

The child was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital, 11 Alive reported.

To date no suspect were named or suspects arrested.

12th killing in Atlanta already in 2022

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, remarked that ‘children are bearing the burden and the pain of adults who are choosing to use guns to solve disputes,’ AJC reported.

‘The children are bearing this burden with their lives and I´m here to ask and demand that it stop right now,’ the official said.

A child at the school who heard the shooting told WSBTV: ‘Our windows were open. We heard originally what we thought were firecrackers, but it turned out to be gunshots.’

A woman who lives about 15 feet from the crime scene told 11 Alive she had heard a ‘series of gunshots’ coming from two cars on the street.

‘Immediately my heart began to break,’ she said of learning that a baby had been killed. ‘You know, here we go again, another life lost, another senseless death.’

The shooting marked the 12th killing in Atlanta already in 2022, and the second child below the age of six to die from gun violence.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.