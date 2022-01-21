Dion Millsap Dunkin Donuts customer throws hot coffee over maskless man.

Dion Millsap Brookline Dunkin Donuts customer throws hot coffee over maskless man standing in line. Victim identified as Matteo Sellitto.

A society on edge… A Massachusetts man is accused of throwing hot coffee at a fellow Dunkin’ Donuts customer not wearing a face mask Thursday morning, according to a report.

Dion Millsap, 23, of Dorchester, was standing in front of Matteo Sellitto, 56, of Brockton, while in line at the Brookline shop when he noticed the man behind him wasn’t wearing a face mask, and began to rebuke him MassLive.com reported.

Sellitto in an attempt to deescalate matters used part of his shirt to cover his face only for Millsap to still ‘became belligerent’ toward him and others in the store.

The men exchanged words as they placed their orders, then when exiting the store Millsap allegedly threw his coffee back into the store, toward Sellitto, splashing him in the legs.

Millsap left the scene but was later wrestled to the ground by responding police officers, one of whom suffered a hand injury.

Suspect says ‘incident was being blown out of proportion.’

Millsap was taken into custody, charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of resisting arrest.

Bail was set for him at $250, and he was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and to stay away from both Sellitto and the Dunkin’ Donuts shop, according to court documents.

Police said security-camera video from the incident appeared to support the accounts given by witnesses. Prosecutors say the assaulted man asked if he could come in the store without a mask and was allowed to do so according to Boston25.

The defendant’s attorney following Thursday’s arraignment said his client said the ‘incident was being blown out of proportion.’

Brookline enacted a vaccine mandate for restaurants, gyms and other businesses Jan. 15 and has had a mask mandate for all indoor public spaces in effect since last fall.

According to WorldMeters, Massachusetts has incurred just over 1.5 million infections since the pandemic began along with 21, 295 deaths.