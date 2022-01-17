California woman who ate too much sushi over $50 deal taken to...

Maybe she won’t be so tempted next time …? A California woman who forced herself to eat as much sushi as she could in one sitting at an all-you-can-eat restaurant ended up being rushed to hospital after being left in agony as a result of her feast.

Danielle Shapiro, 24, decided to get her money’s worth at the $50-per-head sushi buffet at Sushi 85 restaurant in Mountain View, CA. on December 21.

In one sitting, Danielle ate an astonishing 32 rolls of sushi, as well as four gyozas, a bowl of edamame, two jalapeño poppers and a bowl of miso soup.

Shapiro a local real estate agent hailing from San Mateo County, Northern California ended up paying the price for her indulgence when she woke up the next morning with severe stomach pains and ended up in the hospital with Gastroesophageal Reflux disease – aka acid reflux – which causes stomach acid to flow back into the esophagus, causing irritation.

Danielle posted video of the incident on TikTok – under the handle, @danielleshap, with the video amassing 11.3 million views from stunned social media users.

A huge fan of sushi – but at what price?

Explains Danielle: ‘I am a huge fan of sushi. I like to eat it a couple times a month if I’m lucky.

‘My best friend Amanda was in town for the weekend and she loves sushi as well so we were both looking forward to the All you can eat sushi experience.’

‘The all you can eat sushi is about $50 a person so Amanda and I had to make sure we got our money’s worth, which meant eating a lot.’

‘Our dinner was about two hours long because we were so stuffed we had to keep taking breaks.’

During the meal, and prior to her hospital visit, Danielle took video footage of herself eating dozens of dishes, revealing that she began the meal with a bowl of miso soup, before moving on to some heavier treats.

After the soup, Danielle consumed four fried gyoza dumplings, two jalapeño poppers, eight green dragon rolls, eight snow rolls, eight California rolls, eight wakame rolls, and some edamame.

In the caption of her food-filled video, the sushi lover joked that she and her friend Amanda had to be ‘rolled out of the restaurant’ – however it turns out that her painful reaction to the large meal was just the start of her woes.

‘Something icky is happening in my stomach’

‘Immediately after dinner we were so full we had to sit in my car for about 30 minutes before driving home,’ she explains in the video . ‘My stomach felt very firm from all the sushi and probably the rice that expanded in my stomach.

‘That night I went to sleep at my boyfriend’s house and I had the worst stomach ache but didn’t think much of it since I had a huge meal! I am not a morning person so when I woke up around 6am the next day I knew something was wrong.

‘My stomach and chest had intense pain and it was hard to take deep breaths.’

Worried about her symptoms, Danielle’s boyfriend Sam and her grandma drove her to hospital and she remained there for several hours before being diagnosed with Gastroesophageal Reflux disease and prescribed medication for the ailment.

The condition, also known as acid reflux, causes a number of painful symptoms, although it is typically not seen as being life-threatening.

These symptoms include bloating, vomiting, burping, hiccups, heartburn, bitter or sour-tasting acid regurgitation, nausea, and a sore throat as a result of the acid back-up. In some cases, the symptoms can be confused for a heart attack, particularly if a sufferer is experiencing severe heartburn or chest pains.

What is acid reflux?

While acid reflux is common, it can for some individuals become a lasting condition that reoccurs regularly throughout their lives – prompting some to rely on medication in order to keep their symptoms at bay.

The condition is caused by a number of different factors, including eating a large meal, lying down after a meal, snacking shortly before you go to sleep, or eating or drinking foods and beverages that are highly acidic.

Smoking, obesity, and pregnancy can also cause acid reflux.

Although Danielle was given the all-clear to leave hospital after a few hours, she says it took several days for her to make a full recovery from her sushi-induced symptoms.

Surprisingly, she says the traumatic experience hasn’t put her off sushi forever – and she’ll definitely be eating her favorite food again.

She says: ‘I will definitely eat sushi again! This experience has not ruined sushi for me, or the all-you-can-eat sushi experience.

‘I did learn that next time I need to listen to my body and take things slower.’