William Matthew Jonides Sandy Utah man calls 911 to say he killed wife in a fit of rage. Shooting cited as domestic incident as suspect kills wife, one day after 57th birthday.

A Utah man has been charged with the shooting murder of his wife after calling 911 to report killing the woman during a ‘fit of rage.’

William Matthew Jonides, of Sandy, called police Friday night and ‘advised the dispatcher he had just killed his wife.’

Sandy City Police said they found Jonides and took him into custody, then located his wife in an upstairs bedroom with ‘obvious signs of trauma,’ the Gephardt Daily reported.

‘Sandy Fire personnel were also on scene and determined the female was deceased,’ police said.

Investigators have not released the name of Jonides’s wife but said he used a shotgun.

Of note, the wife’s shooting murder came a day after William Jonides turning 57.

Sandy City Police Lt Dean Carriger said that Jonides and his wife, also in her 50s, were alone at the home when the ‘shooting incident’ took place.

‘Post Miranda, Jonides stated he killed his wife, ‘In a fit of rage,’’ court documents cited by KSL News stated.

Jonides has been charged with one count of first degree felony murder and is being held without bail according to FOX13. Authorities continue to investigate.