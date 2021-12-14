Rajaee Black Baltimore anesthetist confesses shooting ex girlfriend on Facebook live before shooting wife and self dead. Ongoing child custody battles.

‘Today’s the day,’ these are the haunted words a Baltimore anesthetist uttered on Facebook Live as he stood outside the home of his former wife, moments after confessing that he had murdered his pregnant ex girlfriend and now planned to murder ‘Wendy’ along with himself in a double murder suicide that came after years of custody battles.

Rajaee Shareef Black, 44, was a nurse practitioner anesthetist in Baltimore, Maryland, but was fired earlier this year amid a workplace dispute.

On Saturday, he took to Facebook Live to announce that he had just murdered Tara Labang, his 41-year-old ex-girlfriend, and that his wife was ‘next’.

‘I just shot my ex-girlfriend in the head. Felt like a dream. I never thought I would be that guy,’ Rajaee says into the camera.

Adding, ‘I can’t go to prison, so the person that really started my depression and all of this is my ex-wife. So, she next. Then I’m going to do myself too.’

This is cowardly simp behavior pic.twitter.com/8oBMOFYkjX — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) December 13, 2021

‘Today’s the day’

Standing outside Wendy’s home, he said: ‘Oh there’s my ex-wife there.’

He panned the camera to the front porch, where she could be seen opening the door and quickly closing it upon noticing her former husband standing there, as he turns to enter the home with ill intent.

Just before the video ended, Rajaee can be heard saying: ‘Today’s the day.’

Baltimore police said they found the ex-girlfriend, 41-year-old Tara LaBang, dead from gunshot wounds inside her home at 1:37 pm. Authorities later made a second morbid discovery after Black allegedly drove 30 minutes to his ex-wife’s apartment in Columbia, Maryland, where he gunned down 42-year-old Wendy Natalie Black before killing himself WTOP reported. ​​

The former married couple’s children were found safe and well inside Rajee’s grey SUV outside the home.

The ages of the children was not immediately clear.

The former husband is believed to have put the kids in the car first, before killing Wendy.

Rajaee Shareef Black confessed to killing his pregnant girlfriend.After drives to his ex wife house accusing her of it being her fault before killing her then himself. 👀ON full 📹MY @youtube🔗IN BIO.. #rajaeeshareefblack #taralabang #wendynatalieblack #sistagurltalktv #explore pic.twitter.com/9IphZcC2CD — Sistagurl Talktv (@Sistagurltalktv) December 14, 2021

Custody battles and domestic violence

While addressing FB Live, Rajaee claimed that he had custody battles with the women.

The Baltimore Sun cites court records which documented a pattern of domestic abuse allegations and custody disputes between he and Wendy going back at least three years, beginning in July 2018, in addition to a series of domestic violence cases against Black. Two of those cases, including one in April 2020 and a peace order in March 2019 were dismissed by a judge. Two others were dropped not long after they were filed in July and September of 2018, the Sun reported.

In the Facebook video, Black allegedly claims he was accused of molesting his kids during a longstanding legal battle with his ex.

It remained unclear if Rajaee was also embroiled in child custody cases with his ex girlfriend.

On Facebook, Labang’s friends made reference to her being a mother.

Until earlier this year, Rajaee worked in Baltimore as a nurse practitioner, helping administer anesthesia during procedures.

Complained no one wanted to work with him

His ex-wife and his ex-girlfriend were both also nurses.

Rajaee complained earlier this year that he had been fired, claiming the University of Maryland Medical System, ‘terminated him unfairly’ after he blew the whistle on a doctor who was stashing drugs in his locker.

He claimed that after that, no one wanted to work with him, saying he had no choice but to then ‘risk his life’ by working as a nurse in the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City.

Tara worked with Rajaee at the University of Maryland Capital Region Health, at least for a period according to the Baltimore Sun.

‘We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident surrounding the death of a team member, who cared for patients in our hospital under a contract with a medical provider.

‘We extend heartfelt condolences to the family and are offering grief counseling to her colleagues,’ a spokesman for the medical outlet said about her death.

Wendy worked as a nurse at Howard County General Hospital as a nurse anesthetist.

It remains unclear how many children she had with Black or how old they are now.