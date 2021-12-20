Madelyn Allen missing Snow College Utah college student kidnapped and found alive at Loa home of Brent Brown.

A Utah college student reported missing just under a week ago after leaving her dorm room, was rescued by police after she was found in the basement of her alleged kidnapper over the weekend according to reports.

Law enforcement officials arrested 39-year-old Brent Brown in connection with the disappearance of Madelyn Allen, a 19-year-old Snow College student from Ephraim. He now faces charges of obstruction of justice, aggravated kidnaping, rape and object rape.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Brown took away Allen’s wallet and phone, and tied her up while he was at work, later claiming that it was part of kidnapping role-play.

During a Saturday night press conference, Allen’s relieved parents recounted how they fell to their knees after getting a call from the police, telling them their daughter had been found alive.

Allen met Brown in a group chat on the messaging app KIK and agreed to have him pick her up in Ephraim on December 13, the affidavit stated according to the Salt Lake Tribune. At the time of his arrest, Brown told police he met Allen ‘on a bondage chat group.’

‘I love you’

Snow College security video showed Allen leaving her dormitory after 9.20pm last Monday.

When Allen failed to return home the next morning, her roommates filed a missing person reported, reported The Salt Lake City Tribune.

While police were looking for Allen, she was at Brown’s home in Loa, nearly 90 miles away, where, according to the court records, the relationship between the college student and her date became nonconsensual and violent.

The affidavit stated that Brown took away Allen’s Phone, allowing her only to text her family the words ‘I love you’ on December 14 – a message that alarmed her parents and siblings, prompting them to go to the authorities.

Brown allegedly tied up Allen while he was at work, took away her wallet and threatened to ‘come after her family and sister’ if she were to tell anyone about him.

After Brown learned that police were looking for Allen, he threw away her phone, but not before authorities were able to use cellphone tower data associated with her December 14 text message to track her to Loa.

As police officers scoured the small town of 500 inhabitants, according to the affidavit, they spotted a petite woman with blonde her in the basement of one residence.

Suspect claims part of sexual role play

When they knocked on the door, asking about Allen, the man who answered – later identified as Brown – told them he was alone in the house and refused to let them in, the documents stated.

Officials obtained a search warrant and entered the home on Saturday, where they located a Snow College identification card belonging to the missing student. During a search of the residence, police found Allen alive in the coal room in the cellar, without clothing and covered in coal.

The affidavit stated that police officers found Brown to be in possession of a gun and three knives, reported Gephardt Daily.

Brown allegedly admitted to keeping Allen tied up to prevent her from leaving, taking away her phone and threating Allen’s family, but he claimed it was part of a sexual role play involving a kidnapping scenario, according to KSL-TV.

Authorities, however, said that Allen was being held against her will.

According to the affidavit, Allen told police she did not want to have sex with Brown, but she did not leave because he knew her family’s address and had made threats against them.

She said that Brown told her he had mailed her phone to the southern border so that nobody could find her, and later claimed that police had stopped looking for her.

Following her rescue, Allen was taken to a hospital for a checkup, after which she was reunited with her family.

On Sunday, Allen’s family held two candlelight vigils as part of ‘gatherings of gratitude’ to celebrate her rescue.