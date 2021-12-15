Jose Tellez Gage Park Chicago father beaten to death hanging Christmas lights outside home in front of his daughter. No arrests, no known motive.

At what cost the American dream? A Chicago father was beaten to death in front of his young daughter while hanging Christmas lights outside his home, police said.

Jose Tellez, 49, was attacked by two men who struck the father of three in the head with “blunt objects” outside his Gage Park home on Saturday evening, according to cops.

A neighbor told Fox32 that she found the victim holding the Christmas lights and bleeding profusely in his front yard after hearing Tellez’s young daughter screaming during the attack.

‘My dad, my dad, he’s hurt,’ the little girl told the neighbor.

‘I told her to get a blanket to put on his head,’ the neighbor said. ‘There was a lot of blood.’

The American dream not for everybody

The dad who was still conscious as he was rushed to hospital was pronounced dead hours later.

Police haven’t released a detailed description of his attackers — only saying they were males.

No one has been taken into custody and police are still trying to determine the motive.

Tellez, who was originally from Mexico but had been in the US for several years, is survived by his wife and three children, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family.

‘He was a loving husband, father, brother and son,’ the fundraising page says of Téllez.

The neighbor who found Tellez said he was a good man who kept to himself.

She added that she couldn’t imagine anyone wanting to hurt Tellez.

“He came here to provide the best for his family, you know as all of us do, the American dream,” Silverio Nodal told the Chicago Sun-Times. ‘But this is not the American dream.’

‘It’s a shame. This is supposed to be the best season, the Christmas season,’ Nodal said. ‘It’s a family thing. These things shouldn’t be happening. It’s a big shock for all of us.’

At the time of publishing, Wednesday night, the fundraiser had raised $48,184.