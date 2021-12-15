Anthony Solima Tesla employee shoots co-worker dead with ghost gun outside Fremont, California plant. Illegal non traceable weapon increasingly being used.

A Tesla employee is accused of fatally shooting a coworker with a ghost gun following an argument outside of the company’s manufacturing plant in Fremont, California.

Anthony Solima, 29, of Milpitas, armed himself with an untraceable ‘ghost gun’ after ‘suddenly walking off’ in the middle of his shift Monday afternoon, police said.

He shot his co-worker in the parking lot shortly after the unidentified victim left the factory at the end of his shift, investigators said. The identity of the victim had yet to be released pending a coroner’s report.

Detectives determined the suspect and victim were arguing with each other earlier in the day, police said. Detectives did not say what had caused the argument between Solima and his colleague.

Authorities conducted surveillance on Solima following the incident and made an arrest without issue, they said. The suspect was arrested on a homicide warrant CNN reported.

Untraceable weapons

Via a search warrant, police recovered a loaded, non-serialized, .223-caliber, short-barrel rifle in the suspect’s car as well as an expended casing nearby, they said. Several rifle casings were also found earlier at the crime scene.

Police confirmed to The Los Angeles Times that the weapon was a ghost gun.

These are typically made from 3-D printed plastic parts and can be assembled at home using kits.

They are not made by licensed manufacturers so they do not carry serial numbers, making them impossible to trace.

Experts have warned these homemade guns are increasingly being used in crimes.

More than 40 percent of guns seized in LA are ghost guns, according to federal firearms officials.

Solima was transported to Fremont Police Department for questioning and was booked at Santa Rita jail.

More than 10,000 employees work at Tesla’s Fremont factory, which spans 5.3 million square feet of manufacturing and office space on 370 acres of land, according to the company’s website.