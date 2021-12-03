Hollywood actors, David Pearce, Brandt Osborn and cinematographer, Michael Ansbach arrested in relation to the drug overdose deaths of Christy Giles & Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola.

The seedy side of Hollywood reveals itself…. Three Hollywood men have been arrested in connection to the ‘drug overdose’ deaths of two women whose bodies were dumped outside of Los Angeles-area hospitals.

Purported actors, David Pearce, 37, Brandt Osborn, 42, and cinematographer Michael Ansbach, 47 were arrested Wednesday afternoon for the November deaths of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, the LAPD and Giles’ husband, Jan Cilliers, confirmed Thursday according to the Sun.

Pearce was charged with manslaughter and is being held on $1 million bail, cops said. Osborn — a Staten Island native turned Hollywood hanger-on and actor (and Pearce’s roommate) — and Ansbach, who hails from Poughkeepsie, NY native, are each charged with accessory to manslaughter. Both Osborn and Ansbach are being held on a $100,000 bail.

‘It is believed that both women were given drugs and overdosed,’ the LAPD said in announcing the arrests according to ABC7.

‘Based on the investigation, the LAPD is concerned that there could be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men.’

According to actors Alexandra Creteau and David Murrietta Jr., both 35, Osborn had divulged to them while on a shoot in November about partying with women and later dumping their bodies.

‘I have had the craziest weekend of my life,’ Murrietta said the actor told him.

‘He told me how they’d partied, two girls came back to their place, and the girls had a bunch of drugs.’

Murrietta said Osborn told him he left his apartment to get a COVID-19 test for the commercial shoot, and when he returned his roommate informed him that Giles was dead.

‘He checked her pulse, freaked out, decided not to call 911, and they decided what to do with the body,’ Murrietta told the nypost.

‘Then they didn’t know what to do, they didn’t want to call 911 and get in trouble, so they decided to drive and drop her body at Culver City hospital.

‘He was like, ‘we dropped the first girl off, we came back to our place’ then he checked the second girl’s pulse and it was very faint, so they tried to decide what to do with the second girl.

‘Got her in the car and decided to drop her off at a second hospital so they didn’t get caught.’

Giles, 24, a model and aspiring actress, was found dead on a sidewalk outside Southern California Hospital in Culver City on Nov. 13 and architect Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26, was found unconscious outside Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles hospital two hours later.

Cabrales-Arzola died after more than two weeks in a coma, when her family switched off her life support the day before her 27th birthday.

Christy was the youngest of three sisters. Her mom Dusty said her daughter was what she considered a “free spirit”.

She told The Sun: ‘She was extremely athletic and played soccer since she was three years old and was All-County track two years in a row.

‘She is her daddy’s daughter, she was a daddy’s girl. She’s the rugged outdoors type who rides horses [to fish], and likes to go shoot guns with her dad.

Dumped by the side of a road while riding in a black Toyota Prius with no plates

‘She was a Southern girl but non-traditional.’

Hilda had only moved to LA from her hometown of Monterrey, Mexico, in July after finding a job as an interior designer.

She graduated cum laude as an architect from Monterrey University two years ago.

Cilliers told the nypost that both Osborn and Pearce were in Pearce’s vehicle when they dropped off the bodies of his wife and her friend at the two hospitals. He said his wife and Cabrales-Arzola met the men at a warehouse party in East Los Angeles and the group went back to Pearce’s apartment.

Cilliers told the nypost that Ansbach is an acquaintance of Pearce.

‘We would like anyone with any more information about them to come forward to the LAPD as soon as possible,’ Cilliers told the tabloid.

The LAPD press release alleged that the men dumped the bodies using a black Toyota Prius with no plates.

LA cops arrested Osborn on the “NCIS: Los Angeles” set shooting near the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Hollywood around midday Wednesday.

Osborn’s IMDb page shows three acting credits, including an appearance on a 2014 episode of “Nurse Jackie,” which stars Edie Falco.

According to his IMDb page, Ansbach is a native New Yorker and has worked as a camera operator on TV shows such as “Vanderpump Rules,” “Punk’d” and “The Amazing Race.”

A LinkedIn page shows Osborn bartending at Hotel Americano for 15 years — he claims he ‘created my own cocktail called the ‘Sunblazer.”

His Facebook page also shows him at various LA events. In one photo, he’s seen alongside Paris Hilton. In another, he’s posing on a hill overlooking Los Angeles.

‘Bad decisions make great stories,’ his shirt reads.

Murrietta said Osborn had told him that cops searched his apartment the day the women’s bodies were dumped, but no charges were filed at the time.

‘His biggest concern after all of this was the girls had peed in the bed during the night,’ Murrietta said.

Cabrales-Arzola was found to have heroin in her system — but both women’s families and friends have alleged the pair had been drugged and assaulted after a night out.

Pearce is reportedly also an actor and wannabe director and has been photographed at events with many stars, including porn star Ron Jeremy, who last year was charged with over 30 counts of sexual assault.

Ansbach describes himself on his private Instagram account as a ‘Cinematographer’ as well as a ‘Director, Producer, Writer’ and even ‘Biohacker,’ the nypost reports.

The case against the three men will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney on Friday, the LAPD said.

‘This is an active and ongoing investigation,’ police said as they now seek further information.