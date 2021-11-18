Christy Giles drug overdose death. Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola fighting for her life after also being dumped outside second hospital by masked men as family decry foul play.

A model’s body was found dumped on a sidewalk outside a Los Angeles hospital and her family say they believe foul play was involved in her death. A second woman whose body was also dumped outside another hospital is now fighting for her life.

Christy Giles, 24, died of a suspected drug overdose following a night out with friends in the city. A second woman, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola who had gone out with Christy was discovered dumped outside a second hospital, with the woman now in critical condition.

As of Nov. 17, Cabrales-Arzola a local designer, was on life support with no brain activity, the New York Post reported, citing friends.

Christy was discovered ‘unresponsive‘ along a sidewalk outside Culver City hospital on Saturday, November 13 at 5pm according to her husband Jan Cilliers. He believes Christy had been left by individuals culpable in her death, ABC7 Eyewitness News reported.

Cilliers had been in San Francisco visiting his father this past weekend, while his wife stayed back in LA.

Family insist foul play occurring

The night before, Giles went out with two friends, including Cabrales-Arzola. According to a third friend who went home early, the two women met some men while at a party in downtown L.A. and ended up at a West L.A. apartment building.

According to ABC7, the LAPD said the preliminary investigation shows a possible overdose that turned fatal.

Cilliers claims the Christy and Hilda were drugged and left for dead by masked men outside separate hospitals. Cilliers says there’s video of a car without license plates and men concealing their identities placing Christy’s body there.

Cilliers alleged the same men leaving Cabrales-Arzola in critical condition outside a Kaiser Permanente hospital in West LA two hours later.

Reads a GoFund me page description: ‘Christy & her friend Hilda were allegedly drugged. Twelve hours later three men in an all black, masked in bandanas; with license plates removed, dropped Christy off on the sidewalk of a hospital. Christy was already lifeless and pronounced dead at the scene. Two hours later the same vehicle with two masked men dropped her friend, Hilda off at a different hospital.’

Police have not confirmed the alleged claims.

‘Marcela’s toxicology report came back, and I guess they found heroin in her system, which is nothing that either of those girls would ever do, not voluntarily,’ Cilliers told ABC7.

‘Let’s get out of here’

Cilliers told ABC7 he has obtained ‘all the messages [Giles] exchanged with anybody else that night,’ revealing that she was texting Cabrales-Arzola ‘let’s get out of here’ at around 5:30 a.m Saturday morning.

According to Giles’ iCloud records obtained by Cilliers, it was the last message the model sent before she was found dead 12 hours later.

To date the fundraiser has raised more than $96,000, money that will go toward funeral and memorial costs as well as private investigators for Giles and Cabrales-Arzola’s cases.

Giles’ death comes just nine days after she celebrated her 24th birthday.

‘I can’t believe you’re gone. Taken from us. From me. How can this world be so cruel. How can people be so evil,’ Cilliers wrote in an Instagram tribute. ‘You were the light of my sky. Guiding stars of my journey. The twinkle in my eye. The tongue in my ear. The moments we shared will forever be burned into my mind. But that’s not enough. I want more memories with you. I would do anything to make more memories with you. My heart is shattered.’

The identity of the individuals who Cilliers and Cabrales-Arzola had purportedly gone back to a West LA apartment have yet to be released as authorities continue to investigate.