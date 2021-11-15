Wendy Lynn Wein South Rockford, Michigan woman pleads guilty to using fake rent a hitman website to try and kill her ex husband.

Have you scheduled your appointment too? A Michigan woman pleaded guilty last week to trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband through a fake murder-for-hire website called ‘Rent-A-Hitman.’

Wendy Lynn Wein, 52, of South Rockford, entered in a guilty plea Friday after using the fictitious website last year in a bid to have her former husband murdered, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

‘Got A Problem That Needs Resolving? With Over 17,985 US Based Field Operatives, We Can Find A Solution That’s Right For You!’ the website reads, alongside a badge showing that the website is the only organization in the world that is ‘100 percent compliant with the Hitman Information Privacy & Protection Act of 1964.’

‘All of our competitors websites cannot say that and shouldn’t be trusted — Capisce!’

Wein completed a service request on the site in July of 2020, writing to a made-up contracted killer by the name of Guido Fanelli that she wanted to have her ex-husband killed because he stole $20,000 from her.

Completed Service Request Form

The owner behind the fake website, an IT professional who’s real name is Bob Innes, immediately contacted state police, who in turn sent an undercover detective posing as a hitman to meet with her, according to FOX 2.

‘I can’t believe someone would think that a web site like this exists,’ said Michigan State Police Lt. Brian Oleksyk.

Wein obviously believed it, filling out a ‘service request form’ and asking for help with an ‘issue.’

‘She completed a “service request form” on the website and requested a consultation to help her with an “issue,”‘ Detective Sgt. Michael Peterson said.

‘Wein specified her ex-husband as the target of her problems.’

She had added in her request for a hired killer that she did not want to commit the murder herself, as she didn’t want to go to jail.

‘I prefer not going jail. Thank you for your time,’ her hitman request concluded.

Your Point and Click Solution

Wein eventually met with the undercover detective and provided him information about her ex-husband before paying him a $200 down payment for the hit, while agreeing on a $5,000 total for the job.

She was not the only person to fall for the fake website, according to authorities.

Over the last several years, the website has caught dozens of individuals who have tried to use the website to hire a contract killer according to Rolling Stone magazine.

Wein will be sentenced on January 13, 2022, and could face up to nine years in prison on charges of solicitation of murder and using a computer to commit a crime.

She plead guilty to two charges, one of solicitation of murder and the other for using a computer to commit a crime.

Her plea agreement has a cap of 108 months (9 years) in prison.