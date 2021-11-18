Ronnell and Keianna Burns murder suicide. Atlanta entrepreneur shoots husband dead then self after previously sharing with followers life discord.

A married couple with eight children who had recently moved to Atlanta to expand their businesses died in an apparent murder-suicide weeks after the wife shared she was struggling to adjust to life in Georgia and had asked her followers for prayers.

Keianna Burns, 44, is thought to have shot her 46-year-old husband, Ronnell Burns before shooting herself dead at the family home just before just before 9 pm on November 6. At the time the couple’s children were not at home AJC reported.

Hours earlier, Keianna Burns had shared a video online, showing her dancing and singing with her young daughter, who police said was with a relative at the time of the incident.

Weeks earlier, on October 30, she called on her friends to help her through a difficult time.

‘I’m asking you one thing – because I really need it right now – I need prayer,’ ‘I need prayer, I need strength, I need love,’ the wife and mother said in a Facebook live video. ‘Pray for me.’

‘You have to be prepared for life changes,’

The family moved to Atlanta from St. Louis, Missouri, about six months before the tragedy to expand their Kritique Designs Beauty & Barber Salon and grow their Primerica Insurance clientele.

Keianna Burns painted a rosy picture of her life on social media.

She boasted about a new Maserati Levante her husband gave her last year, and shared photos of her trunk stuffed with Louis Vuitton shopping bags.

Despite keeping up appearances online, she confessed recently that she was having a hard time adjusting to the move.

‘You have to be prepared for life changes,’ she said during her Facebook live video (see below). ‘Things in your life can change for the good or the bad overnight -literally. If you don’t think you’re a strong enough individual, some things may take you out.’

Keianna told her followers that she needed their support as she worked through a difficult time.

‘They help me through my gloomy days because yes, I do have them,’ she said. ‘And if I’m being perfectly honest, I’m having one right now.’

News of the couple’s death rippled throughout their vast network of friends and colleagues.

‘To know this couple Keianna Burns and Ronnell Burns you had no choice but to love them,’ Rowena Terry posted on Facebook.

‘They were selfless, loving, and caring. A lot of ppl say money makes you act different but not them. They are so down to earth.

‘And very humble. They lit up any room they walked in. Motivational to others and only wanted to change the world.’

Police said there was no history of domestic violence at the family’s Atlanta home.

The couple shares biological children as well as some from previous relationships.

‘We were just done with each other.’

Ronnell Burns was previously married and appeared on an episode of Divorce Court with his first wife, who he accused of cheating on him.

His ex accused him of ruining her credit history.

Ronnell said in a video posted to YouTube that he and his current wife also had discussed divorcing.

‘We decided we was going to get a divorce, that we didn’t want to be with each other no more,’ he said. ‘We were just done with each other.’

He said in the video, filmed earlier this year, that the couple decided to work it out.