Drunk woman attacks Spirit Airlines flight attendants on flight en route to Nashville. Incident is latest act of unruly passenger behavior over the skies.

Here we go again. A female passenger has been arrested after allegedly becoming intoxicated and attacking two flight attendants on board a Spirit Airlines flight over the weekend.

The unidentified passenger, said to be 42 years old, was en route to Nashville, Tennessee when she assaulted air crew, Saturday night. The woman who had to be restrained by a fellow passenger began screaming at police officers, ‘shoot me’ upon her arrest.

The passenger was booked for public intoxication at the Nashville International Airport according to an arrest affidavit cited by The Tennessean.

The flight took off from Fort Lauderdale at about 6 p.m., according to Spirit Airlines spokesperson Nicole Aguiar and FlightAware, a flight tracking website.

When the plane arrived, crew members told officers that she attacked two flight attendants, punching one and pulling the other’s hair.

Unruly passengers over the skies of America

Aguiar did not comment on details in the affidavit but said law enforcement officers removed ‘a passenger for unruly behavior.’

‘We do not tolerate aggressive behavior of any kind, and this passenger is no longer welcome on any of our flights,’ Aguiar said in an email according to USA Today.

Continued the affidavit: ‘When the passenger deplaned, another passenger was restraining her feet with zip ties. She smelled of alcohol, spoke in a slurred manner, and her eyes were bloodshot. She told officers she drank ‘a lot.’

‘After police arrested her, she yelled at the officers on several occasions, using expletives and saying “I didn’t do anything wrong” and “shoot me.”

‘The passenger also resisted getting into the police cruiser, including by stiffening her legs to prevent officers from closing the door.’

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office jail logs show that the unruly passenger was admitted into jail on Saturday night at 8:40 p.m., and released 6 a.m., Sunday.

The incident follows a recent June, 2021 report via the Federal Aviation Administration which documented over 5,240 instances of misbehaving passengers. The majority of the complaints (3800) stem from people refusing to wear face coverings according to the FAA.