Di’Last Kellie Florida mother stabs ex husband, runs off with 2 children over weekend: found safe during traffic stop early Monday.

A Florida mother was arrested early Monday after allegedly stabbing her ex-husband, then going on the run with her two children only for authorities to catch up to the wanted woman during a traffic stop.

Di’Last Kellie, 32, was charged with attempted first-degree murder following her arrest early Monday in Orlando. The mother’s 10- and 13-year-old daughters were found unharmed in her car, after authorities put out a missing report on the children according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Kellie was wanted by cops for allegedly stabbing her ex-husband Saturday night during an argument at his apartment in Lake Mary, officials said.

The daughters, Natasha and Lilianna Hurtado did not witness the stabbing, investigators told WESH.

Kellie, who was last seen in Heathrow, was believed to be armed and dangerous following the stabbing, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement tweeted in an alert. The notice was canceled by the agency early Monday. ‘The children are safe,’ the post read.

Woman fled with children after stabbing former husband

Kellie fled her ex’s Lake Mary residence with her daughters following the stabbing, which left the man in critical condition, sheriff officials said.

Kellie’s ex-husband told deputies she stabbed him in the chest with a knife and then fled. He remained in critical condition as of Monday morning, sheriff’s officials told the Orlando Sentinel.

Kellie is being held at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility without bond, online records show. She’s due to make her initial court appearance Monday afternoon, authorities said.

It remained unclear what prompted the woman stabbing her former husband.