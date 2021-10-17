Human remains found at Iowa farm identified as missing Montezuma 11 year old boy Xavior Harrelson who went missing while riding his bicycle in May.

Human remains discovered in Iowa on Friday are confirmed to be those of a missing 11-year-old Montezuma boy reported missing in May.

Xavior Harrelson, disappeared while riding his bike near the trailer park where he lived with his mother on May 27, just days before his 11th birthday CBS News reported at the time.

The remains of a young boy were found by a farmer in a field about 3 miles from the boy’s home on Sept. 30 and were sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office, which identified the remains as Xavior, Poweshiek County Sheriff Thomas Kriegel said in a statement on Friday.

The cause of death has not yet been released.

No suspects or persons of interest have been named in the boy’s disappearance. Nevertheless, authorities intimated Xavior’s death is being investigated as suspicious according to the Star Tribune.

Suspicious death

A former boyfriend of the boy’s mother has come under scrutiny and was jailed on a federal weapons charge, though the 50-year-old man has not been charged for any involvement in Xavior’s disappearance.

Xavior’s disappearance sparked a massive search effort from over 500 volunteers and responders, including FBI agents.

News of human remains being found were consistent of clothes that the missing boy was believed to be wearing at the time of his disappearance also being found nearby.

‘The clothing that we see on scene, even though it’s obviously soiled and stuff, is consistent with what we knew Xavior to last be wearing,’ Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assistant director Mitch Mortvedt told KCCI-TV.

An investigation into Xavior’s death and disappearance is ongoing, according to authorities.

Montezuma has a population of 1,300 people.