Kei’lan Allen Tuscaloosa Alabama teen playing on iPad in his be shot dead after bullets enter home. Victim of drive by shooting.

An Alabama teenager was fatally shot this weekend while playing on his iPad after bullets struck the family home.

Kei’lan Allen, 13, was playing on his iPad in his Tuscaloosa home, Friday evening, when a barrage of bullets were shot through the bedroom window and struck him in the head, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement.

‘There were so many shell casings in the road, officers had to pull business cards from their wallets to fold and use as temporary evidence markers,’ the department wrote on its Facebook page.

Police believe Allen had not been the intended victim of the barrage of bullets fired off. The shots were fired from outside the home in an apparent drive-by AL reported.

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley labeled the shooting, which police responded to about 6:20 p.m. Friday, ‘a senseless murder.’

Victim of gun violence

‘It’s a senseless murder. We see it all the time where adults are shot and it’s terrible, but when it’s a kid, it takes it to another level,’ Blankley said in a video posted on the police department’s Facebook page. ‘When you see that and you see the senseless tragedy of that, it hits you different.’

Capt. Marty Sellers of the Tuscaloosa Police Department Violent Crimes Unit said the teen was an innocent victim of a determined shooting.

‘It was an on-purpose shooting, but [the teen] was probably not the target of that. We are looking at people that are possible suspects. We are looking at some vehicles that we are trying to locate, so we are still actively working,’ Sellers said, according to WBRC.

AL described the teen victim attending Westlawn Middle School as an eighth grader.

‘He was a very smart kid,’ Allen’s cousin, Corey Prewitt, 26, said. ‘He probably had over 30 books in his room.’

Adding, ‘He was a phenomenal kid. A straight-A student. Very artistic. He could really draw.’

The boy leaves behind his grieving parents and three younger sisters.

To date no suspects have been named or any arrests made.