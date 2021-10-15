Alan Morgan La Porte Indiana dad kills 4 year old son struggling to potty train in ongoing history of child abuse. Judah Morgan mother, Mary Yoder also charged in toddler boy’s death.

An Indiana man has been charged with the murder of his four-year-old son, who he allegedly kept locked in the basement in the dark for not being potty trained.

Investigators claim Alan Morgan, 28, of Union Township, had been abusing Judah Morgan, who police found dead, battered and bruised, in his bedroom on Monday.

Also arrested was Judah’s mother, Mary Yoder, 26. The boy’s mother was charged with two felony counts of neglect along with misdemeanors for animal cruelty and failure to report possible abuse or neglect WNDU reported.

Both parents remained held at the LaPorte County Jail.

‘I don’t know how anybody could do this to any child,’ Jenna Hullett, the Morgans’ cousin and Judah’s former caregiver, told 16 News Now.

‘Scare tactic’

Hullet said she had been taking care of Judah for several years before he moved back in with his biological parents in April, as per the Laporte County Child Protective Services Department.

Yoder, who made the call to police on Monday following Judah’s death, told investigators that Alan would bind Judah with duct tape and physically abuse him, according to court documents.

The autopsy showed Judah died of blunt force trauma to the head, which led to bleeding in the brain, WSBT reported.

He would also keep him in the dark basement at least three times a week and deny him food as a ‘scare tactic’ to punish Judah for not being potty trained like his three siblings.

Hullet, who described Judah as loving and playful, said, ‘I don’t think it was because of his lack of being potty trained because he was potty trained before he left my care. I think it was a fear factor.’

Investigators found duct tape in the basement, along with children’s clothes and blankets that reeked of urine. There was also a toddler training toilet filled with urine and feces.

But there was more.

Mother admitted knowing what boy’s father was doing to her son but failed to stop it

Investigators also found the home filled with trash, rotten food, animal feces, as well as a locked refrigerator and an extremely malnourished dog kept inside a crate.

When they were in the house and found the Judah’s corpse, Investigators said there were no adults around, only three children, ages 7, 2, and 1.

One of Judah’s older siblings told police they would often hear what sounded like Judah being abused while he was in the basement with his parents, according to an affidavit.

Yoder, who has just given birth to another child, allegedly sent a message to her brother-in-law, asking for help just before she called police on Monday. Yoder reportedly said that she ‘could’ve put a stop to this but didn’t.’

Court records show, ‘Mary made admissions that she was aware of what Alan was doing to Judah, however she said she was afraid of Alan and could not stop him.’

The three children were sent to live with family members and the newborn was put up for adoption.

Preventable tragedy?

Jessie Morgan, Morgan’s brother, said his family was completely shocked to find out his brother was charged with torturing and killing his nephew.

‘I don’t think any of us have really come to terms with it or woke up from the nightmare,’ Jessie said as his family held a small vigil for Judah at the family’s home.

Jessie also blamed Child Protective Services, who he claimed never checked up on Judah after putting him in his parent’s custody.

Laporte County Child Protective Services Department declined to respond to media overture for comment.

Both Morgan and Yoder are in LaPort County Jail, and prosecutors have filed a motion to seek life in prison without parole for Morgan, WSBT reported.