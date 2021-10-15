: About author bio at bottom of article.

Cedar Rapids Iowa teen stabs parents to death to take charge of...

Ethan Alexander Orton Cedar Rapids Iowa teen stabs parents to death to take charge of his life. Victims identified as Misty Scott Slade and Casey Orton.

An Iowa teenager has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his parents to death inside their home early Thursday morning according to reports.

Ethan Alexander Orton, 17, confessed to murdering his parents at the family Cedar Rapids home along with telling police he killed his father and mother in order to ‘take charge of his life,’ according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Gazette.

Orton is accused of fatally knifing his 41-year-old mother, Misty Scott Slade, before using an ax to kill his father, Casey Orton, 42, according to the complaint.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious person at the property circa 2a.m, and when officers arrived they found Orton covered in blood outside the home.

The teen told the cops on scene that he had killed his parents, according to the authorities.

Law enforcement presence in front of this home in the 300 block of Carnaby Dr. NE in Cedar Rapids. A neighbor I talked to said officers have been here since at least 2:30 this morning. @KCRG pic.twitter.com/iQ2kR3wUhc — Jay Greene KCRG (@JGreeneReports) October 14, 2021

Teen son charged with 2 counts of first degree murder

The parents’ bodies were found inside the home WHSV reports.

Casey and Misty both worked for McGrath Auto, general manager Gavin McGrath told The Gazette in an email. Casey was a technician in the Chevyland department since 2018 and Misty started a few months ago in the company’s business development center.

McGrath said the couple moved from the Salt Lake area of Utah to Cedar Rapids about 4-1/2 years ago.

Police charged the teen with two counts of first-degree murder.

During Orton’s initial court appearance Thursday, 6th Judicial Associate District Judge Angie Johnston set his bail at $2 million cash-only for both counts.