Georgia man shoots cop dead on his first day on the job...

A man wanted for the fatal shooting of Alamo Police Officer Dylan Harrison was arrested Sunday after gunning down the Georgia cop while on his first shift.

Damien Anthony Ferguson, 43, was captured at his Alamo home early Saturday morning as the officer was working his first shift for the Alamo Police Department.

Harrison, 25, was gunned down outside of the station house in what investigators described as an ‘ambush-style attack.’

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation revealed Sunday that Harrison was likely murdered in retaliation for arresting a ‘known associate’ of Ferguson’s across the street from the precinct on Friday night.

Earlier in his shift, Harrison had stopped a man for a traffic violation who then got into a fight with the officer after refusing to provide his name and identification, GBI said.

Prior history of violence against police officers

The man pushed the officer and resisted arrest, prompting Harrison to discharge his Taser, investigators said.

GBI said the man was eventually arrested and jailed and charged with murder and aggravated stalking charges in relation to a previous domestic incident.

Investigators did not elaborate further on the connection between Ferguson and the man arrested outside the precinct.

Of note, Ferguson has a prior history of violence against police, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The wanted man served more than seven years jail time following a conviction on charges of theft by taking and assault on an officer in Wheeler County, Georgia. He was freed from prison about 15 years ago following his release from the Coffee Correctional Facility in August 2006.

At the time of the shooting, Harrison, a native of Dudley, was working part-time with the Alamo Police Department.

He had been working in law enforcement since 2018 and was also employed full-time with the GBI drug task force in Eastmond according to Fox 13.

The officer leaves behind a wife and a 6-month-old baby.

Ferguson is being held at the Laurens County Jail in Dublin.