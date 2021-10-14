Albert Baglione shoots Soren Arn-Oelschlegel Virginia realtor in murder suicide after becoming unhappy about a home he’d bought unseen.

An 84-year-old man shot dead his real estate agent in a murder-suicide after becoming upset over the Virginia home he’d just bought sight unseen, authorities said.

Albert Baglione fatally shot realtor Soren Arn-Oelschlegel, 41, Friday night in the Portsmouth home the octogenarian had just bought, then called 911 and admitted, ‘I shot my realtor,’ WAVY reported.

When authorities arrived, they talked with Baglione, who was holding a weapon, police said.

Baglione then went back inside the home, and moments later, officers heard a gunshot. When they entered the home, they found both Baglione and his realtor, Søren Arn-Oelschlegel, dead, Portsmouth Va. police said in a release.

Arn-Oelschlegel, who sold homes for Long & Foster, allegedly had never met Baglione and went over to the home on Bolling Road to help him since he was unhappy with his purchase and had sought to back out of the deal only to be told he couldn’t.

‘Home didn’t look the same the way it did in pictures’

A neighbor said Baglione had only moved into the residence one day earlier.

‘He bought the house sight unseen from Alabama, moved in here Thursday and called a real estate agent Friday to return the house,’ the neighbor told WTKR.

Arn-Oelschlegel had gone to the home in hopes of helping Baglione feel better about his purchase.

Baglione ‘said it didn’t look the same as it did in the pictures’ his neighbor told the newspaper. ‘He told his son he was unhappy and that he was going to talk to his agent about it.’

Slain realtor remembered

Arn-Oelschlegel was remembered by other members of LGBTQ nonprofit Hampton Roads Pride, where he volunteered for more than a decade.

Posted Hampton Roads Pride in a Facebook message in part: ‘Our love and support goes out to Soren’s family and friends as we struggle to wrap our heads around this devastating loss. Soren’s kind and generous spirit left us too soon.’

‘The LGBTQ community of Hampton Roads has lost a vibrant person [who’s] hard to replace,’ president Rudy Almanzor told WTKR.

‘He always had tons of energy. I never saw him not smiling, laughing and wanting to have fun. He worked hard, played hard,’ he added.