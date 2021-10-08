Akeila Ware p regnant woman & unborn child shot dead Georgia highway on Tuesday afternoon. Arrest made in targeted shooting of mother of five. No known motive.

A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed when someone opened fire on her car while driving on a Georgia highway earlier this week, according to reports.

Akeila Ware, 29, of Lagrange, Ga., was hit by gunfire from another vehicle as she drove on Highway 18 in Troup County on Tuesday afternoon, circa 1p.m, sending her Honda Accord careening into a tree, Fox 5 reported.

An arrest was made in the shooting in North Carolina on Thursday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media.

‘We don’t believe it was random. We do believe that the suspect knew this victim and the victim knew the suspect but we don’t have a good enough name to put out there yet. But we’re certainly working all the leads,’ said Sgt. Stewart Ward, Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Police reiterated that the shooting wasn’t a road rage incident.

No known motive

No further details of the arrest were set to be disclosed until a press conference scheduled for Friday morning, WSBTV reported. At the time of the shooting, police sought the whereabouts of a silver Nissan car with possible front end damage.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to Highway 18 near East Drummond Road for an ‘accident,’ instead only to find Ware’s car riddled with bullet holes on its door, the sheriff’s office said in its news release.

Ware had to be extricated from the car and was pronounced dead later at a local hospital.

The woman’s friends described the victim as being the mother of five children according to CBS46 Atlanta.

‘She was thoughtful, silly, and selfless and that she always made sure her children came first,’ according to CBS46.

Ware’s mother said her heart was ‘ripped open’ by her daughter’s death.

‘You know, it’s like you’re going to wake up out of it and … it’s not gonna be true,’ Twila Ware told Fox 5.

Adding, ‘She was a mother, a daughter, cousin, friend, so anybody with information.’

Her mother said Ware was a registered nurse, the station reported.

No known motive for the shooting has yet to be given pending Friday’s press conference.