Man crushed to death at Vancouver McDonalds in freak accident while reaching for fallen bank card after paying for meal. Tony Eyels of Maple Ridge was married dad of two.

A 42-year-old Canada man was crushed to death in a freak accident by his own car at a drive-thru window of a Vancouver McDonald’s restaurant last week.

Tony Eyles of Maple Ridge, was grabbing breakfast around 5:30 a.m. at the Main and Terminal location of the fast-food restaurant on Tuesday when he dropped his bank card and got out to retrieve it — only to be pinned against the building by his car as the vehicle continued rolling, News 1130 radio reported.

Eyles, a married father of two, was on his way to work at the time of the tragedy.

Eyles died just a few weeks short of his ninth wedding anniversary, leaving behind two children, ages eight and six.

‘He’s just the perfect dad, the perfect husband,’ Eyles brother-in-law, Neal Pender, told the station. ‘Unfortunately [my newborn] never got to meet Tony. Tony would have adored that kid and he would have adored Tony, too.’

Freak accident doesn’t make sense

‘He was the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back,’ Pender also told CTV News. ‘He was just the most doting father and the most loving husband.’

Two separate fundraisers for the family have brought in more than $100,000 from nearly 800 donors to help the family as of Monday morning. Pender says his sister has been given a long list of things to get taken care of following her husband’s death, and many of those things are expensive.

Vancouver police and the British Columbia coroner’s office continue to investigate.

‘You know, I looked up to him,’ Pender added. ‘He should still be here. They are going to have to do an investigation on this because it just doesn’t make sense.’