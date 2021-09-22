24 year old unvaccinated Montana dad died of COVID-19 cause he thought...

Patrick Burshia Billings Montana father dies of COVID-19 after refusing to vaccinate because he thought the virus was just propaganda.

A 24-year-old Montana father who regretted not getting vaccinated died of COVID-19 over the weekend. The man’s death follows him saying that he ‘would not wish this on my worst enemy.’

Patrick Burshia of Billings, MT opted against getting vaccinated based after saying reading online, ‘that the vaccine was not a real vaccine, that it was like a tracking chip that the government was trying to use on us,’ he told NBC News.

‘I, much like a lot of people in my age group, didn’t really have a whole lot of proper information. I was hearing a lot of propaganda, saying like, COVID is a conspiracy theory, it’s not real.’

But after contracting COVID-19, Burshia struggled to breathe and had to be hospitalized. He realized that what he had heard was ‘just a whole bunch of crap that isn’t true. This is very real, it’s very scary,’ the man told media.

Speaking with NBC News from his hospital room at Billings Clinic on Sept. 1, Burshia said he ‘100%” regrets not getting vaccinated.’

‘As soon as I can, I’m getting the vaccine,’ he said. ‘And I highly recommend anyone who hasn’t to do it, because this is a very scary situation.’

But in mid-September, Burshia’s condition worsened, an was placed on a ventilator.

‘Every time we moved him, we weren’t sure if the end was going to be in that moment, and so I just wanted to be there to hold his hand,’ one of his nurses, Chrissy Baxter, told the outlet.

Burshia leaves behind his young son. He was a week away from turning 25.

The hospital where Burshia died is already experiencing its highest influx of coronavirus patients since last year.

It has been forced to set up overflow beds in the hallway in an effort to cope with the vast numbers of sick people according to the dailymail.

Experts say that the dramatic uptick in cases in Montana and in other states is down to the highly infectious Delta variant which first originated in India.

Disease of the unvaccinated

Montana is one of four states, including Idaho, Washington and Texas, that have started to ration care for patients due to the St. Peter’s Health hospital being overwhelmed.

Montana reported 1,181 new Covid infections on Tuesday, with 9,976 active cases in the state.

The number of people currently hospitalized stands at 377, an increase of 19 since Monday.

A new released study from the CDC says unvaccinated individuals are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19.