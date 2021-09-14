New Hampshire dad throws baby daughter in dryer

: About author bio at bottom of article.

New Hampshire father throws baby daughter in dryer, turns it on

Michael Higgins Manchester New Hampshire father accused of throwing 4 month old baby daughter in clothes dryer and turning it on.

A New Hampshire father has been accused of throwing his infant daughter in a clothes dryer and turning the machine on.

Michael Higgins, 34, was arrested at his home in Manchester on Sunday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to a Facebook release.

Authorities had been called to the home for a domestic violence incident allegedly between Higgins and the child’s mother.

Police said Higgins and the woman were arguing but could not find signs of a physical altercation.

The woman told police that Higgins had thrown their daughter into the dryer before turning it on last Wednesday.

‘The mother was able to quickly intervene and the baby was removed from the dryer,’ police said in a statement.

The child did not appear to have suffered any injuries, according to police.

‘It’s very disturbing,’ a Manchester police spokesperson said, according to 7News Boston. ‘This child is just 4-months-old and was put inside a dryer — it doesn’t matter if it’s a few seconds.’

Adding, ‘The point of the matter is, this child is at a young age who can get hurt very easily. This is very frightening for the child, traumatic. And traumatic for the mother who witnessed the whole thing as well.’

Patch reports that Higgins has had previous legal issues, including domestic violence accusations and a restraining order filed against him. Due to his past criminal history, he’ll remain behind bars without bond.

In addition to endangering a child, Higgins is facing charges of reckless conduct and criminal threatening.

Police did not release any information on when Higgins might appear in court.