Johnny Ray Aldridge St Paul MN man shoots wife, Caitlyn Aldridge dead after believing their teen daughter was pregnant.

A St Paul, Minnesota man shot his wife in the head after she ‘laughed off’ her husband’s concern that their teenage daughter had been sexually active and was now pregnant, court documents show.

Johnny Ray Aldridge, 46, called cops just after 3 a.m Tuesday to report he had shot his wife, Caitlin Aldridge, 41, following an argument about their 13-year-old daughter, according to a criminal complaint.

Aldridge who was reported to having been paranoid and acting strange following a prior gun incident in June, said his wife had told him their daughter was pregnant and believed the woman had been ‘prostituting’ the teen, leading to an argument.

‘They tussled on the bed,’ court documents state. ‘[Caitlin] laughed off his daughter being pregnant. [Her] response angered Aldridge so much he shot her once in the back of the head with the gun he kept beneath his pillow.’

Aldridge, who drove to the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center to report he had shot his wife dead, told officers the gun he used to kill his wife was in his Chevrolet Tahoe, court documents show.

Daughter said father was hard on her mother

Responding cops found Aldridge’s wife face-down in an upstairs bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. Asked why killed his wife, Aldridge replied: ‘Because my daughter is pregnant and she had grown men coming doing crazy s–t to my daughter,’ court documents state.

The couple’s daughter, meanwhile, told cops Aldridge had been married to her mother for about 10 years and said her father ‘wasn’t himself’ after being shot in the hand in June. He had carried a gun because he was scared, the teen girl said.

‘The girl said Aldridge gets mad and it was hard on [Caitlin],’ court documents read. ‘Aldridge and [Caitlin] have been fighting over small stuff for the past few days.’

Of note, Caitlin Aldridge was the teen’s biological mother KSTP reported.

At the time of the shooting, the couple’s 13-year-old daughter was home, but had slept through the incident.

Throughout police interviews with Aldridge, the man appeared to be obsessed with people trying to harm his daughter police said. He believed his wife was somehow involved.

Aldridge told police that when he expressed concerns of his, she laughed, leading to the agitated man to shoot his wife dead.

Father had increasingly become paranoid after summer gun incident

Aldridge told police his wife had gotten ‘weirder and weirder’ after he was shot in the hand and that she ‘was acting weird every time he returned’ home, according to the complaint.

Police records show Aldridge had called 911 in July with unfounded emergencies according to Twin Cities Pioneer.

The father had requested that his daughter have a rape kit conducted on her since he believed she was pregnant after being sexually assaulted. But his daughter denied that claim, saying she thought Aldridge believed that since she had severe menstrual cramps the previous weekend.

A pregnancy test later came back negative and the teen repeatedly denied being sexually assaulted, court documents show.

There’s no evidence showing that her father’s beliefs were true, with the teen repeatedly denying she’d been raped.

Aldridge, who was charged with second-degree murder, faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted. He’s being held on $1 million bond ahead of his initial court appearance set for Thursday.