Jennifer Coleman missing Richmond, Virginia woman found dead at Glacier National Park after last being heard from on August 30th during solo hike.

A missing Virginia hiker has been found dead in a ‘steep and rocky’ area of a Montana national park, five days after she was first reported missing.

Jennifer Coleman‘s body was found near the Continental Divide in Glacier National Park on Sunday, after first being reported missing on September 1.

Rescuers according to a National Park Service release said they would extract Coleman’s body when weather conditions permit as high winds continued to play havoc. The woman’s cause of death had yet to be determined.

Officials believe Coleman, 34, of Richmond, Va. was hiking alone around the Logan Pass either Monday or Tuesday. As many as 50 people joined the search effort after her vehicle was found in the parking lot earlier in the week.

The AWARE foundation, which advocates for missing people and of which Coleman’s parents are leaders, confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Sunday.

‘It is with heavy heart that we have to share this news. Jennifer Coleman, daughter of one of our own AWARE family, Hal and Sharon Coleman, has been located deceased. Details surrounding this tragedy are not available at this time. Please respect the family as they process their grief & loss. Please also respect us with the foundation as we comfort the Coleman’s,’ the post read.

According to AWARE, Coleman was last heard from on August 30, when she sent a text from Highline Trail/Logan Pass to Granite Park Chalet in Montana.

‘She was to pick up her dogs from a boarding facility the following day, but never showed to get them,’ the organization stated.

Marilee Mason, Coleman’s best friend, told WTVR that her best friend was tough as nails and an experienced hiker.

‘If she’s out there and she’s lost, then that means she does need help,’ Mason told reporters shortly after Coleman went missing. ‘I just want to reach as many people as possible spread awareness, and just try, on the off chance that anybody has maybe seen her in the last three days, reach them.’

Sheriffs deputies also uncovered Coleman’s belongings at her campsite at the West Glacier KOA campground while conducting a welfare check according to Glacier spokesperson Brandy Burke.

Burke told KRTV teams were out searching for Coleman Thursday and Friday on the ground and in the sky.

Glacier National Park is famous for its pristine forests, alpine meadows, rugged mountains, and spectacular lakes. It’s 700 miles of trails and diverse wildlife attracts hikers year round who are in search for expansive wilderness and solitude.