Alabama Pickers YouTube anti-vaxxer couple die of COVID-19

Dusty and Tristan Graham Alabama YouTube anti-vaxxer couple aka the Alabama Pickers known for selling vintage items on Ebay die of COVID-19 weeks apart.

An Alabama couple known on YouTube for reselling vintage items and held an anti-vaccine stance have both died from COVID-19, relatives said.

Dusty and Tristan Graham, aka the ‘Alabama Pickers,’ died from the virus less than a month apart. The pair from Huntsville ran a since-deleted YouTube channel sharing tips on how to resell vintage items, antiques and collectibles, AL.com reported.

Dusty died Thursday, more than three weeks after his wife ‘passed suddenly in her sleep’ due to coronavirus complications on Aug. 25, according to an online fundraiser set up by their children.

‘Unfortunately Dusty and Tristan have both passed away,’ wrote the couple’s daughter, Windsor Graham. ‘Thank you for all the kind words and helping us during this difficult time.’

Weeks earlier, Dusty announced his wife’s death — and also revealed he was in an ICU bed ‘battling it out’ against the virus himself.

Couple remain defiant in face of rising cases

One of the last videos posted by the couple was reposted elsewhere on the video-sharing site, AL.com reported. In the 90-minute clip, (see above) showing the couple as they drove, Dusty made his anti-vaccine stance abundantly clear while discussing local mask mandates.

‘Still haven’t gotten the you know what,’ Dusty said on the clip before mimicking a syringe jab. ‘Still not planning on getting it.’

‘But if you want to, bully for you,’ Tristan said, agreeing with her husband.

Dusty said he had his ‘own passport’ while referring to his birth certificate and the Constitution, which he claimed allowed him to travel wherever he wanted without trouble.

‘I think this will be all behind us in a couple years,’ Dusty added. ‘Then they’ll be like ‘You don’t need that anymore.’’

Dusty added that he had survived without a vaccine for a year and knew friends who contracted the virus. Two of their children did as well, according to the couple, who had more than 1,200 followers on eBay, where they sold their vintage finds.

Tristan, meanwhile, said on the clip she had survived bone cancer.

‘We will dig through garages, estates, and closets,’ the husband-and-wife team’s bio read. ‘All to bring the BEST antiques, collectibles, and unusual Items to market.’

The couple’s channel had around 10,600 subscribers before it was removed, according to Social Blade.

The couple’s deaths come as Alabama’s fully vaccinated rate at 40% markedly lags the national average of 54%. As of Sept. 17, Alabama state had experienced 762,000 cases and 12, 856 deaths.