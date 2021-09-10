Couple kicked off JetBlue SD flight refusing to wear face masks properly. Husband and wife caught on video behaving unruly after resisting following federal flying mandates.

A couple were kicked off a JetBlue plane after refusing to wear their face masks properly along with physically and verbally abusing crew members on a San Diego-bound flight.

The airline said the passengers were asked several times to properly wear their face coverings before takeoff only to continue ignoring the federal mandate, ABC 10News reported.

A passenger aboard Flight 529 from Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday captured the couple on her cellphone and shared the footage online.

‘I was boarding right behind the lady, the blonde lady, and she was just like dancing around, taking boomerangs with her two children,’ the passenger told the outlet.

‘On the way into the plane itself, the flight attendant actually asked her to tighten her son’s mask. It was like very loose and very big for him. So, they didn’t do that either,’ she said.

‘I’m sure you heard the whole plane like gasping,’

‘Her husband walked down the aisle to the outside of the plane. Then this whole mess just started happening. When he came back, he just started yelling at the flight attendant,’ the passenger said.

The unruly man — who is seen in the clip being verbally and physically aggressive toward the crew — tells passengers he had to wait four hours for the flight, the footage shows.

He also claims he was only given one warning before he was kicked off the plane.

‘I’m sure you heard the whole plane like gasping,’ the passenger told ABC 10News.

The woman also is seen on video swearing at the employees and trying to explain that her son had his mask off briefly, adding that they tried to comply with the rules but flight attendants were not satisfied.

The couple and their two children were escorted off the plane.

‘I was entertained by it. I never seen something like this before, but I’m very sad about the fact that they just could complain with the federal mandate,’ the passenger continued.

America’s unruly skies amid COVID-19

The passenger told ABC 10News that the flight proceed as normal after the ordeal and that everyone settled in for take off. After seeing what happened on her flight, she has a simple message for other passengers.

‘I just want to ask people to wear their mask, even if they’re vaccinated,’ the passenger said.

The un-named couple have since been banned from flying with JetBlue in the future.

Told JetBlue in a released statement: ‘We apologize to our other customers on this flight for their experience during this incident. For reference, crew members are trained to speak to customers who are not following policies.

‘If a customer refuses to wear a face mask after being asked, crew members will work to de-escalate the situation to the best of their ability to gain compliance prior to removal,’

‘The safety of each customer and crew member is our first priority, and we must work together to follow the federal mask mandate during the travel journey.’

More severe penalties as over 3K face mask disputes year to date

The incident occurred a day before President Biden announced that fines will be doubled for people who do not comply with federal transportation rules.

The president directed the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to book violators with more severe penalties to ‘ensure that masking requirements remain in place on the other modes of transportation as we continue to battle COVID-19.’

‘TSA will double the fines on travelers that refuse to mask. If you break the rules, be prepared to pay. And by the way, show some respect,’ Biden said during a Thursday press conference.

The agency announced that first-time offenders will see fines jump from $250 to $500 to $1,000, while repeaters could face fines up to $3,000.

There have been about 3,000 disputes over mask-wearing on US planes so far this year, officials said.