Yvonne Ruzich 70 year old Chicago woman shot dead in the Hegewisch neighborhood while sitting parked car by two suspects. No arrests.

Who killed her and why? A 70-year-old Chicago woman was ambushed and shot dead by two gunmen while she sat in her car outside her place of work — with surveillance video capturing the fatal attack.

Yvonne Ruzich was sitting in her vehicle shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday waiting for the grocery store where she worked part time, to open when the two men in hoodies walked up to her and opened gun-fire, video released by Chicago police shows.

The wounded woman then hit the gas pedal and crashed into a street sign — where the two men caught up with her and shot her multiple times.

Ruzich, a retired city sanitation worker, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, WMAQ-TV said in a report Tuesday.

Police have not determined a motive for the deadly early-morning attack outside Baltimore Food and Liquors in Hegewisch along Chicago’s South Side — and are asking the public to help track down the suspects.

Much adored by community

Early Tuesday, Chicago police released two images of the suspects in the case, showing them armed with handguns.

The suspects appear to be men, who were both wearing masks at the time. One was in all white clothing, and the other was in all black clothing.

Police are hoping the new images help find the suspects.

‘Yvonne was the kindest person,’ city Alderwoman Susan Sadlowski Garza told the press, noting that Ruzich was well-known and well-liked in the community.

‘She was the face, she was the person of Baltimore Foods when you went in, which I just saw her Friday,’ she said. ‘Every single person that came in here, she made feel special.’

Family members and loves one acutely felt the loss of Yvonne.

Ruzich’s daughter, Karla Ruzich, pleaded for the public to turn in the shooters.

‘l lost my best friend’

‘Whoever you are out there took her from her grandbabies. And you should be ashamed of yourselves. And anyone hiding your dirty little secret out there right now should be ashamed of themselves,’ she said according to Chicago Sun Times.

‘I don’t know what to do with my life now,’ said Phil McGivney, the victim’s boyfriend via KABC. ‘I lost my best friend.’

‘She was wonderful,’ McGivney added. ‘She would do anything in the world for anybody and always did.’

Yvonne a grandmother of three, worked part-time because she loved to stay busy. Her boss said she was a dedicated employee and a hard worker. After five years at the outlet, she was regarded as a pillar of the Hegewisch community.

Yvonne was known by many as always having a smiling face and a great attitude.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.

Authorities continue to investigate.