‘To be handling this firearm and then it goes off, I’m sure that was terrifying in and of itself,’ Major Bradley Rule told KFOR. ‘But then to go around the corner and see the result of it, shooting your own mother, I can’t imagine what he felt.’

Not immediately clear is how the teen boy came to be in possession of the gun.

One neighbor told News 9 it did not surprise him to see police back at the home.

‘The police have been out here numerous times,’ Terry Wulff said. ‘There’s an influx of people that come and go, just minutes at a time go in the house and come back out.’

Detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office will continue investigating to confirm eyewitness accounts with the evidence.