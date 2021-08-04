Stephanie Rowshawne Jennings, Del City Oklahoma mom shot accidentally shot dead by teen son while playing with gun who then shoots self dead after realizing what he had done.
An Oklahoma teen boy playing with a gun accidentally fatally shot his mother, before then turning the gun on himself in a suicide.
Stephanie Rowshawne Jennings of Del City was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head after a bullet from the weapon ripped through a wall separating the living room and the kitchen in the home, hitting the unwitting woman in the head.
Del City police responded to the house around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and found the 16-year-old boy, who has not been publicly identified, lying outside with a gun next to him, according to KFOR. He was hospitalized and pronounced dead.
Witnesses told officials that they had seen him run outside upon realizing what had happened and shot himself in the head.
The boy’s 36 year old mom was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head inside the kitchen.
Freak accident
According to investigators, it appears that the teenager was in the living room playing with the gun when he accidentally fired. The bullet flew through the wall and hit his mother in a freak accident.
‘To be handling this firearm and then it goes off, I’m sure that was terrifying in and of itself,’ Major Bradley Rule told KFOR. ‘But then to go around the corner and see the result of it, shooting your own mother, I can’t imagine what he felt.’
Not immediately clear is how the teen boy came to be in possession of the gun.
One neighbor told News 9 it did not surprise him to see police back at the home.
‘The police have been out here numerous times,’ Terry Wulff said. ‘There’s an influx of people that come and go, just minutes at a time go in the house and come back out.’
Detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office will continue investigating to confirm eyewitness accounts with the evidence.