Ryan Proxmire Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputy fatally shot during police pursuit in Galesburg. Michigan officer hailed a hero.

A sheriff’s deputy in Michigan was fatally shot during a police pursuit on Saturday night, according to reports.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire was shot by a gunman who opened fire from his car in Climax Township according to a Facebook release.

The shooting took place after Proxmire and other deputies approached the gunman at a gas station in Galesburg. The suspect was wanted from an earlier pursuit, the report said.

As cops closed in, the suspect pointed his firearm at the responding officers and fled the gas station in his car, later firing at Proxmire at an intersection.

While the remaining deputies continued the chase, a Good Samaritan stopped and called 911. Deputy Proxmire was rushed by ambulance to hospital, only to die hours later.

Fleeing suspect continued to fire at officers

The sheriff’s office said the suspect later lost control and drove off the road into a field. He is alleged to have gotten out and fired shots at pursuing officers. Deputies returned fire, killing him, MLive.com reported.

The name of the assailant was not publicly released by authorities.

Around 5:30 p.m., deputies emerged from the hospital with Proxmire’s body after the sheriff’s deputy had been in critical condition for most of Sunday.

Vehicles from several emergency services agencies drove behind.

Vigil tonight outside the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office to honor and remember fallen Deputy Ryan Proxmire @WOODTV https://t.co/rlzzLfiaZ5 — Madeline Odle (@MadelineOdleTV) August 16, 2021

Hero killed in line of duty

‘It is with a heavy heart and deep regret that we announce Deputy Ryan Proxmire has succumb to his injuries,’ Sheriff’s Office representatives said in a written statement. ‘Please keep Dep. Proxmire, his family and his law enforcement family in your thoughts as we begin to grieve this tragic loss.’

Deputy Proxmire previously worked in the corrections department before his service in road patrol. He was a field training officer, Taser instructor, and subject control/defensive tactics instructor according to Fox 17.

A vigil took place for the fallen officer at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in front of the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the state of Michigan, Deputy Proxmire is the second Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputy to die in the line of duty.