Matthew Taylor Coleman, Santa Barbara, California surf school owner stabs his 2 children to death with wooden stake after crossing the border to Mexico.

A California surfing school owner and father of two has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his two young children to death —aged 1 and 3—after taking them over the border to Mexico without telling his wife where he was going.

Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, of Santa Barbara, was detained on Monday by US Customs and Border Protection agents tying to cross the US-Mexico border after the toddlers’ bodies were found on a farm on Monday morning.

Coleman had traveled with his son Kaleo, three, and daughter Roxy, 10 months, to Rosarito, Mexico, a coastal town about 60 miles south of San Diego, and checked into a City Express hotel room on Saturday, according to local news reports.

The children’s mother, Abby Coleman reported her husband and children missing on Sunday, after they had been gone for more than 24 hours, the The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The mother said she was concerned for their well-being, according to police.

Father stabs son 17 times, daughter 12 times with wooden stake

Investigators in Mexico believe that Coleman took his children to a farm near to his hotel on Monday morning and CCTV footage shows him returning later on Monday without them, said Hiram Sanchez Zamora with the Baja California AG‘s office.

Zamora said that a farmhand discovered the bodies when he saw splattered blood on the ground while walking the property near El Descanso ranch.

The boy had been stabbed 17 times, and the girl was stabbed 12 times, Zamora said. A wooden stake with blood was found nearby.

Coleman is expected to be extradited to Mexico to face murder charges and the bodies of the dead are expected to be transported back to the US soon.

Authorities did not state a motive for the father’s actions as questions were asked about the man’s state of mind at the time of the murders.

Pictures posted to the father’s social media show images of a loving family along with videos of his surf tutorials up until three weeks ago.

Prior to the deaths, Coleman posted frequently about his wife, children and Christian faith online.

Gushing social media posts

In a November 2020 Facebook post he wondered whether ‘there is a type of Great American Renaissance following the years of Covid, censorship, and political divisiveness… that will empower each person’s heart to come alive and explode with innovative ideas, new business models, new music sounds and never seen ways to build an amazing community?’

And in October Coleman celebrated the birth of his youngest child, Roxy Rain, with his wife Abby Coleman in a gushing Instagram post.

The caption read: ‘While waiting for her to come, I kept feeling this sense that she was going to be born at a very pivotal time in history and that she would represent a dawn, or even awakening, to years of great blessing for our family and nation.

‘Another picture that came to me was of God reaching down into a river bed and picking up a small stone (rock), examining it intently. Just as David had done before slaying Goliath, God examined the stone and was confident that it was just the perfect one for the battle. Although it was small, smooth and somewhat harmless looking, he knew that it would become great when placed into the palm of a skilled hand.

‘My declaration over Roxy Rain is that she has been hand picked by God to slay the giants in the land.’

The farmworker who found the dead children said one of them was in diapers, according to Border Report.

Unexplained murders

The worker, who wished to remain anonymous, told Border Report: ‘To be honest I teared up. And I immediately notified my manager to call the police to come investigate.

‘I was scared and sad because these are tiny children who don’t know any better. Hopefully they find whoever is responsible because this is a terrible thing.’

Coleman was heading back into the US on Monday when he was stopped at the at the San Ysidro Point of Entry in California after officials released an alert searching for him. He was immediately taken into custody.

US Customs and Border Protection did not respond to The San Diego Union-Tribune‘s request for further information about the arrest.

It wasn’t clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Coleman had not been formally charged as of Tuesday evening but if found guilty, he could face up to 120 years in prison, as reported by El Debate.

The FBI, US Customs and Border Protection, the Santa Barbara Police Department and the Mexican authorities are working to return the children’s bodies to California.

Coleman co-founded the surfing school, Lovewater Surf Co in Santa Barbara, California – where he was born – with his wife.

Read the surf school’s website, ‘Matt and Abby enjoy finding ways to better lives through surfing, experiential education and community-based projects’.

The site is still live with pictures of Coleman and his smiling family.