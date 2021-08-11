Jeffrey Scott Brake Citrus Springs Middle School teacher arrested for drug trafficking after search warrants seize multiple grams of fentanyl, meth & heroin.

‘He was always tweaking….’ A veteran Florida middle school teacher was charged with drug trafficking after deputies found multiple grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin in his RV vehicle, deputies said.

Jeffrey Scott Brake, a 52-year-old math teacher at Citrus Springs Middle School, was busted Monday after two search warrants executed at his Dunnellon home and adjoining RV revealed a host of ‘life-threatening’ drugs and related paraphernalia, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies first found a glass pipe in Brake’s pocket that tested positive for meth before searching the RV and discovering two eyeglass cases. Three clear plastic baggies inside the cases contained substances that later tested positive for meth, heroin and fentanyl, authorities said.

Brake allegedly had 1.8 grams of meth, along with 2.3 grams of heroin and 4.1 grams of fentanyl stashed away in the cases.

But there was more.

Digital scale with credit card

‘Detectives further located a credit card issued to Brake beside a digital scale within the RV,’ sheriff officials said. ‘There was also an assortment of firearms, prescription pill bottles prescribed to Brake, and a variety of drug paraphernalia present.’

‘I’m humbled to have such dedicated professionals in our fight against narcotics to make Citrus County a safer community. We have zero-tolerance for criminals like Brake who traffic life-threatening narcotics such as fentanyl,’ said Sheriff Prendergast. ‘Narcotics are never a victimless crime. We will not rest until we hold criminals accountable for their actions.’

Brake, who remained jailed Wednesday on $41,000 bond, has worked for Citrus County District since 2001, district officials said in a statement to the nypost.

‘All employees go through an FBI level 2 background screening,’ Superintendent Sam Himmel said. ‘We will work to the fullest extent with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office as this investigation continues.’

Brake is facing charges of trafficking in fentanyl, having a residence for the trafficking of a controlled substance, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and meth and heroin with intent to distribute.

A district spokeswoman said Brake was still employed as of Wednesday.

‘We haven’t been able to get in touch with him because he’s still in jail,’ spokeswoman Lindsay Blair told the nypost. ‘We have to give him due process. We are conducting our own investigation and once that investigation is complete, that will determine if he’s fired or not.’

Blair said Brake taught math at Citrus Middle School. His name was not listed in a staff directory as of Wednesday. A woman on Facebook said Brake was her former math teacher in eighth grade, while another said he previously coached her soccer team and acted ‘skittish’ and hyper at times.

‘I always knew some was up with him,’ the Florida woman wrote.