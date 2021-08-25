Haylie Gonzalez missing Oklahoma City teen girl id as body discovered a month after Eduardo Bonilla-Lopez was arrested in suspicion of kidnapping & murder of victim.

Oklahoma authorities announced on Tuesday that remains found in Oklahoma City mid August are that of missing 17 year old teen girl, Haylie Gonzalez.

Notice of the missing teen’s demise came after police found a body at an Oklahoma City apartment off of Northwest 13th st earlier this month. The confirmation follows an 18 year old man being arrested and charged with suspicion in the kidnapping and murder of the woman last month, whose body had remained missing KFOR reported.

Eduardo Bonilla-Lopez, 18, was arrested and charged on suspicion of kidnapping and murder of Gonzalez shortly after Gonzalez went missing early July. The man’s arrest followed Bonilla-Lopez allegedly sharing footage of the 17 year old bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head while on FaceTime with a friend.

Gonzalez was last seen at a July 4 party at Bonilla-Lopez’s home. Investigators learned that Gonzalez called a friend for a ride home. The friend said she sounded scared.

When the friend arrived to pick Gonzalez up, she noticed Bonilla-Lopez outside washing his hands; Gonzalez was nowhere in sight, according to a probable cause affidavit.

What led to suspect kidnapping & murdering teen victim?

Bonilla-Lopez reportedly told investigators that after the video chat, he drove Gonzalez to another location where he had someone else dispose of her body.

Bonilla-Lopez allegedly asked his friend for help disposing of Gonzalez’s body in the FaceTime call, but the friend refused, telling Bonilla-Lopez to take the girl to a hospital. Bonilla-Lopez rejected that suggestion, saying he did not want to go to prison, according to police.

Court records state that after Bonilla-Lopez dropped off the body to be disposed, he contacted the witness he spoke with earlier, saying he ‘took care of the girl. Acknowledging he finished killing her and dumped her body off.’

After Oklahoma City Police arrested Bonilla-Lopez on July 12, they arrested his father and sister, Vidal Bonilla, 41, and Lillian Bonilla, 23, for allegedly helping him conceal the crime.

‘Haylie meant the world to me and those around her,’ said Gonzalez’s older brother, Raymond Cox, in a GoFundMe post to raise funds for a funeral. ‘Always a bright smile to lighten up the world. So bubbly and energetic, bringing life to her surroundings. … Too soon was she plucked from this world.’

Gonzalez’s family plan to take her back to Texas, where she’s from, for burial.

Not immediately clear is how the victim came to know Bonilla-Lopez and what led up to the 18 year old man murdering the 17 year old girl.