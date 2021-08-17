Cesar Torres Encino wrong way crash driver charged in murder of wife, Aimee Garcia after intentionally driving vehicle head on into tractor trailer along 101 Freeway.

A California man alleged to have intentionally driven into oncoming highway traffic, has been charged in the murder of his wife. The incident left the couple’s four children who were also in the vehicle moderately injured after the husband crashed head on into a semi tractor trailer.

Cesar Iban Torres, 31, allegedly drove his SUV the wrong way on 101 Freeway in Encino last Thursday, circa 7:10 p.m, leading to the deadly wreck, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

‘A family has been torn apart by this tragic collision that leaves four young children without their mother,’ District Attorney Gascón said in a statement according to the LosAngelesDailyNews.

Torres’ 26-year-old wife, Aimee Garcia, was killed in the crash. The couple’s four kids, ranging in age from 1 to 7, were moderately injured, prosecutors said.

Torres, allegedly tried to flee the scene following impact. He was hogtied and arrested on the freeway after California Highway Patrol says he fought officers. A Taser was also used on Torres KABC reported.

Victim of ongoing domestic violence

‘I’m just broken that my nephews are not going to grow up with their mom, and she put the kids over everything. She was all about the kids,’ Juan Zavala, Garcia’s brother said according to KABC.

Zavala says hours before the crash, Torres called him and made bizarre and disturbing comments.

‘And he said… God talked to him and he said he has to give his family to God, and I’m like ‘no, what are you talking about? Come back’,’ Zavala said.

A GoFundMe page established for Garcia says she was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of Torres for many years.

Funds raised from the GoFundMe page will help pay for Garcia’s funeral and help support her children.

Torres is charged with one count of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

The boyfriend is expected to be arraigned Tuesday and remains held in custody at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in lieu of $1 million bail.