Dick Farrell dead: Newsmax antivaxxer host & right wing conservative radio host dies of COVID-19. Had implored followers not to get vaccine. Had change of heart on deathbed.

And it continues. A former right-wing radio host in Florida and anchor on Newsmax TV, died Wednesday of complications from COVID-19 according to reports.

Dick Farrel, 65, believed the coronavirus, which has taken thousands of lives in the US, was a ‘scamdemic’ and had previously labelled Dr Anthony Fauci, the US’s leading infectious disease expert as a ‘power tripping lying freak’ in a Facebook post. The conservative media personality had urged his followers not to get vaccinated as recently as June.

He reportedly changed his opinion about vaccines after falling ill and later being admitted to hospital before passing away on 4 August.

‘He texted me and told me to ‘Get it!’ He told me this virus is no joke and he said, ‘I wish I had gotten [the vaccine]!” close friend Amy Leigh Hair wrote on Facebook.

‘He was known as the other Rush Limbaugh. With a heavy heart, I can only say this was so unexpected. He will be missed,’ Farrel’s partner, Kit Farley, wrote on Facebook, according to WPTV.

‘He fought like a tiger. Please don’t put off getting attention for this illness,’ Farley wrote on Facebook. ‘Yes, for some it has minimal effects, but others it is deadly. We will always love Dick Farrel, always appreciate his spirit, and miss him greatly.’

Farrel was a vocal and staunch advocate against the coronavirus vaccines, which he posted about on social media, once calling them ‘bogus’.

It wasn’t until after contracting Covid-19, Farrel’s attitude about the vaccines and the virus changed. A stance exhibited by other anti-vaxxers and conservatives who also passed away while staunchily deriding the coronavirus as a hoax.