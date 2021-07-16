Florida idiot steals alligator from golf course, throws it on roof to...

William Hodge Ft Myers Florida man steals alligator from Congo River Golf course, throws it on roof to teach it a lesson, along with stomping on it.

Why decline? A Florida man is reported to have stolen an alligator from a mini-golf course while attempting to heave the reptile onto the roof of a building to ‘teach it a lesson.’

William ‘Bubba’ Hodge, 32, was arrested early Thursday in Daytona Beach Shores, after cops spotted the irresolute man attempting to ‘throw’ the gator onto the roof of a business by its tail, police said.

In their police report, cops stated observing Hodge of Ft. Myers, slamming the animal against an awning as he attempted to hurl it atop the Metz Lounge, WOFL reported.

At some point Hodge also threw the alligator on the ground and stomped on it twice, the police report stated.

Hodge, who immediately surrendered when cops approached him, told officers of having jumped a fence to an alligator enclosure at the Congo River Golf in Daytona Beach and stealing the predator.

Asked why he was throwing the alligator in the air by its tail, Hodge replied (brace yourselves kids…) he wanted to ‘teach it a lesson,’ the arrest report showed.

‘The alligator was returned to management of Congo River Golf from where Hodge claimed to have stolen it after a brief wrestling match,’ the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

A photo posted by the department on Facebook shows the small alligator on a sidewalk as officers take Hodge into custody.

The reptile meanwhile, is expected to survive, WESH reported.

Come Friday, Hodge remained in custody at the Volusia County Jail on charges including animal cruelty, alligator poaching, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, criminal mischief and petit theft. His bond is was set at $4,500, online records show.

But there’s more.

While in custody of the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety, Hodge also tried to flood a holding cell by stuffing paper into a toilet and a drain while threatening to flood the entire facility, WKMG reported.

Guests at the Congo River Golf of which there are eight Florida locations can feed dozens of alligators during their visit, according to its website.

‘Grab a pole and step right up to try a gator feeding experience like no other,’ the site reads. ‘It’s always an adventure at Congo River Golf!’ Indeed.