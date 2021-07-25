Stephen Harmon Hillsong Church anti vaxxxer who mocked vaccines dies of COVID-19. Sceptic of COVID-vaccines had rejected being jabbed prior to coming down with deadly virus.

He now has no problems. A California man who mocked COVID-19 vaccines has died after becoming infected with the virus.

Stephen Harmon, 34, died on Wednesday at Corona Regional Medical Center, about an hour east of Los Angeles.

Prior to his hospitalization, Harmon shared a series of jokes on social media about vaccines.

‘I got 99 problems but a vax ain’t one,’ he wrote in a since viral Twitter post last month to his 7000 followers.

In another tweet, he made fun of the Biden administration’s outreach efforts to push vaccines.

@MikeCarlton01 @jrhennessy @BernardZuel Hillsong Church member Stephen Harmon tweets anti-vax conspiracy nonsense for months. Gets covid two weeks ago, put on ventilator last week, dies last night. Brian Houston sends his thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/h1D4sEnfIi — Mark Leydon (@leydonski) July 23, 2021

At what cost religious faith?

‘Biden’s door to door vaccine ‘surveyors’ really should be called JaCovid Witnesses. #keepmovingdork,’ he wrote.

Despite his struggle with the virus, Harmon still said he would reject being jabbed, saying his religious faith would protect him.

Harmon had been treated for pneumonia and critically low oxygen levels in the hospital leading up to his death, KCBS-TV reported.

Three days before his death, Harmon shared that he was being placed on a ventilator and asked his followers to pray for him.

Guidance of God or guidance of doctors?

‘If you don’t have faith that God can heal me over your stupid ventilator then keep the Hell out of my ICU room, there’s no room in here for fear or lack of faith!’ he posted on Twitter.

Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston paid tribute to Harmon, who had been a member of the Los Angeles congregation.

‘He was one of the most generous people I know and he had so much in front of him. He would always turn up to our grandkids soccer games and he will be missed by so many,’ Houston wrote on Instagram.

Houston added that the church encourages its members ‘to follow the guidance of their doctors’.