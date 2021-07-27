Sabrina Spurlock Wagoner, Oklahoma woman shoots dead her father, Tommy Spurlock at his Rocky Point residence and then flees with her two young children before her arrest.

An Oklahoma woman has been taken into custody after fatally shooting the grand-father of her two young children at a Rocky Point residence and then fleeing with them on Monday.

Following the murder, a warrant for the arrest of Sabrina L. Spurlock, 29 had been issued along with an Amber Alert for the safety of the two missing children, FOX23 reported.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office soon cancelled the Amber Alert after Spurlock was taken into custody in Bryan County later that evening according to a release posted on Facebook.

During the course of their investigations, the Sherrif’s Office learned of the children’s mother having driven to the home of Tommy Spurlock, 59, described as the woman’s father.

It was there that Spurlock of Wagoner is alleged to have shot the man, before fleeing with two children, an 8 year old boy and a six year old girl. The identity of the boy was given as Mason Warden and the name of of the girl, Marley Warden.

Unknown motive

Of note, FOX23 reported Spurlock fatally shooting her father an hour after having being released from custody just on 3pm, Monday following a public intoxication arrest earlier that morning Newson6 reported.

The two children were safely accounted for and were safe.

Sabrina Spurlock remains held at Mayes County Jail.

A description of the victim’s Facebook page described Tommy Spurlock as ‘retired.’

Not immediately clear is how Tommy Spurlock came to be in possession of his daughter’s two children and why the mother had driven to the man’s home and gunned him down before fleeing with the two children.

Authorities continue to investigate.