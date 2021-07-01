Michelle Cummings Houston mom killed in Annapolis drive by shooting. Woman had travelled to Maryland to celebrate son, Leonard Cummings III being inducted at US Naval Academy to play football.

A Texas mother was gunned down in a drive-by shooting at an Annapolis hotel while visiting Maryland to celebrate her son being inducted at the US Naval Academy, police said.

Michelle Cummings, 57, was sitting on her hotel patio just after midnight on Tuesday when she was struck multiple times by stray bullets, Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said at a Wednesday news conference.

‘What turned out to be a celebratory occasion for the family, celebrating their son going to one of the best institutions in the United States turned into a tragic event,’ Jackson told reporters.

Investigators believe that the shots were fired from an SUV with two occupants on a street adjacent to the Graduate Annapolis hotel. The bullets ‘traveled a short distance, shooting the victim,’ who was not the intended target, the chief said.

Cummings, of Houston, and her husband, were in Annapolis to see their son, Leonard ‘Trey’ Cummings III, inducted into the Naval Academy, where he had signed to play football after being awarded a scholarship at the prestigious institution, KHOU reported.

Proudest day turns into tragedy

Cummings’ son was a Westfield High School football player who committed to play at the Naval Academy. Reports told of the tragic shooting coming just hours after the mother proudly posing for photos with her son following his induction earlier that day.

‘I’m a bit emotional with this case because the way it happened,’ Jackson said during the news conference on Wednesday.

‘His family travels from Houston, Texas, and what should have been the highlight of their summer — to take their son to an induction ceremony — and then it ended the way it did.’

The FBI and ATF have each joined the investigation, announcing a combined $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Cummings’ murder.

No suspects, no arrests

‘This case of senseless violence is a top priority for us, and we are hoping this reward will help convince someone with information to do the right thing and pick up the phone,’ said Rachel Byrd, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office.

‘We not only owe it to the victim and her family, but we owe it to the entire community to see that anyone responsible for her death is not allowed to walk away.’

A GoFundMe has been created to help the Cummings family with funeral expenses. As of Wednesday night, $105,856 USD of a $100,000 goal had been raised.

Police in Annapolis are urging residents for any information. To date no suspects have been cited nor any arrests made. The incident remains under investigation.